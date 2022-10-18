Browns know they must have 'playoff mindset' against upcoming divisional opponents

The Browns have officially entered their most important stretch of the season.

It arrived earlier than they might have initially expected when they looked at the schedule before the year began, but a three-game losing streak will change a team's perspective quickly. The Browns are looking to snap one of those skids now, and they need to do it against two AFC North opponents in the next two games to uphold their hopes of remaining in the playoff picture after a bye in Week 9.

"I think it really comes down to a playoff mindset for us," OT Jack Conklin said. "It's about winning. We still have the division ahead of us, and if we win those games, they can't keep us out of the playoffs. We have to go into that mindset now."

A mindset, however, is just that, and the Browns need more than only a refined focus to correct the problems that have resulted in four losses — all of which can be categorized as disappointing and frustrating.

On defense, the Browns have yet to overcome issues that were apparent from the get-go in Week 1 and haven't built a full four-quarter performance yet. Cleveland showed improvement against the run in Sunday's loss to New England by holding Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson to 76 yards on 19 carries, but any sort of growth from that area was overshadowed by third-string rookie QB Bailey Zappe throwing for 306 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The Browns doomed themselves with busted coverages and poor tackling, and those areas are again something they'll address this week as they prepare for a Ravens offense led by an elusive, strong-armed QB in Lamar Jackson.