Myles Garrett breaks Browns' all-time sack record

Garrett needed four sacks entering the 2022 season to break the record. He grabbed the first two in Week 1, sacking Panthers QB Baker Mayfield twice on consecutive plays, and added his third against QB Joe Flacco once in Week 2. He was held without a sack in Week 3 against the Steelers and was inactive in Week 4 due to injuries he sustained in a car accident on Sept. 26. He returned in Week 5 but was also held without a sack.

Garrett, a three-time Pro Bowler and First Team All-Pro selection the last two seasons, reached the top of the sacks list in just six years since he was drafted first overall from Texas A&M in 2017. He's notched double-digit sack totals the past four seasons — and has undoubtedly become one of the game's most feared edge rushers in the process.