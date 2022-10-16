Myles Garrett breaks Browns' all-time sack record

The Browns' all-time sack leaderboard has a new leader, and it should be no surprise who's now at the top.
With his fourth sack of the season and No. 62.5 of his career, Myles Garrett broke the Browns' franchise sack record Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium when he sacked and stripped the ball from Patriots QB Bailey Zappe in the first quarter. The Browns recovered the fumble — and then mobbed Garrett on the sidelines. The play initially went under review, but the call stood.
Garrett passed the mark set by LB Clay Matthews in 1993, who finished his Browns career with 62 sacks.
Garrett needed four sacks entering the 2022 season to break the record. He grabbed the first two in Week 1, sacking Panthers QB Baker Mayfield twice on consecutive plays, and added his third against QB Joe Flacco once in Week 2. He was held without a sack in Week 3 against the Steelers and was inactive in Week 4 due to injuries he sustained in a car accident on Sept. 26. He returned in Week 5 but was also held without a sack.
Garrett, a three-time Pro Bowler and First Team All-Pro selection the last two seasons, reached the top of the sacks list in just six years since he was drafted first overall from Texas A&M in 2017. He's notched double-digit sack totals the past four seasons — and has undoubtedly become one of the game's most feared edge rushers in the process.
Now, he's the all-time sack leader in Cleveland, an achievement that even further solidifies that his legacy won't be forgotten.