Wyatt Teller questionable to return vs. Patriots

RG Wyatt Teller exited the Browns' game against the Patriots in the second quarter Sunday with a calf injury and was ruled questionable to return.
Teller was replaced by Hjalte Froholdt, who is in his first year with the Browns and has played in 19 career games since entering the league in 2019. Froholdt, who's 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, had played in six offensive snaps before Sunday, including snaps as a fullback.
Teller had played every snap for the Browns at right guard this season until his injury.
