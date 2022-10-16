Wyatt Teller questionable to return vs. Patriots

Teller suffered a calf injury in the second quarter and was replaced by Hjalte Froholdt

Oct 16, 2022 at 02:56 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

101622_Teller

RG Wyatt Teller exited the Browns' game against the Patriots in the second quarter Sunday with a calf injury and was ruled questionable to return.

Teller was replaced by Hjalte Froholdt, who is in his first year with the Browns and has played in 19 career games since entering the league in 2019. Froholdt, who's 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, had played in six offensive snaps before Sunday, including snaps as a fullback.

Teller had played every snap for the Browns at right guard this season until his injury.

Photos: Week 6 - Patriots at Browns Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Patriots in Week 6

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) before a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
1 / 70

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) before a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) and Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
2 / 70

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) and Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
3 / 70

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
4 / 70

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) and Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
5 / 70

Safety John Johnson III (43) and Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
6 / 70

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
7 / 70

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
8 / 70

Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
9 / 70

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
10 / 70

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
11 / 70

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Chester Rogers (80) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
12 / 70

Wide receiver Chester Rogers (80) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
13 / 70

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
14 / 70

Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
15 / 70

The offense during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
16 / 70

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
17 / 70

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
18 / 70

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
19 / 70

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
20 / 70

The defense during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
21 / 70

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
22 / 70

Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
23 / 70

The defense during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
24 / 70

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
25 / 70

Defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
26 / 70

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
27 / 70

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
28 / 70

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
29 / 70

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
30 / 70

Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
31 / 70

Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
32 / 70

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
33 / 70

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
34 / 70

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
35 / 70

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
36 / 70

Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
37 / 70

Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
38 / 70

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Hjalte Froholdt (72) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
39 / 70

Offensive guard Hjalte Froholdt (72) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
40 / 70

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
41 / 70

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
42 / 70

Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
43 / 70

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
44 / 70

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) and Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
45 / 70

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) and Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
46 / 70

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
47 / 70

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
48 / 70

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
49 / 70

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
50 / 70

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
51 / 70

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
52 / 70

The defense during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
53 / 70

during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
54 / 70

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
55 / 70

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
56 / 70

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
57 / 70

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
58 / 70

Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
59 / 70

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
60 / 70

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
61 / 70

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
62 / 70

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
63 / 70

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
64 / 70

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
65 / 70

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
66 / 70

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
67 / 70

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
68 / 70

Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
69 / 70

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
70 / 70

The offense during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Browns drop 3rd straight game in loss to Patriots

The Browns now have a 3-game losing streak for just the second time under head coach Kevin Stefanski

news

By the Numbers: Browns lose turnover battle in big way vs. Patriots

Cleveland had a season-high 4 giveaways in its loss to New England

news

Game Highlights: Browns vs. Patriots

Check out the best plays from the Browns' Week 6 matchup with the Patriots

news

Myles Garrett breaks Browns' all-time sack record

Garrett caused a strip sack on Patriots QB Bailey Zappe in the first quarter to become Cleveland's new sack leader

Advertising