Browns drop 3rd straight game in loss to Patriots

Moment of the game: After a costly interception by Brissett, the Patriots made the Browns pay with a 31-yard completion from Zappe to TE Hunter Henry, who had no defenders around him as he caught the ball and walked into the end zone. The score put New England up 24-6 in the third quarter and created a steep uphill climb the Browns' couldn't conquer.

Player of the game: Cade York. If there's a silver lining to the loss, it's that York was perfect on three field-goal attempts after he missed two of them last week. The rookie converted on kicks from 39, 48 and 51 yards.

Stat of the game: 3. That's how many turnovers the Browns committed on offense. Two of them were interceptions, and one was a fumble. The game was sloppy in nearly every facet on that side of the ball.

The game was decided when: Rogers muffed a punt with four minutes left. A successful possession on the next drive would've given the Browns a sliver of hope to complete the comeback, but it instead paved the way for two more Patriots touchdowns in the final two minutes.