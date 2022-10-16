Postgame Recap

Delivered By

Browns drop 3rd straight game in loss to Patriots

The Browns now have a 3-game losing streak for just the second time under head coach Kevin Stefanski

Oct 16, 2022 at 04:27 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

101622_GameStory

The Browns extended their losing streak to three games Sunday with a 38-15 loss to the Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Cleveland's offense never found a rhythm and settled for just one touchdown and three field goals. The Patriots, meanwhile, benefitted from a big day from rookie QB Bailey Zappe, who started over an injured Mac Jones. Zappe completed 24-of-34 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns.

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett couldn't find the similar stretches of consistency that powered the offense to stay afloat in the first five games of the season. Brissettt completed 21-of-45 attempts for 266 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. His 54.5 passer rating was his lowest in a game this season.

The Browns clawed back to within two possessions of the Patriots when Brissett hit WR Amari Cooper for a 15-yard touchdown pass with 6:17 left. After the Browns didn't convert on a 2-point conversion, S Ronnie Harrison appeared to recover an onside kick to give the Browns possession again, but CB A.J. Green touched the ball while he was out of bounds, giving the Patriots possession.

The Browns forced a three-and-out by the Patriots, but Browns punt returner Chester Rogers muffed the punt, giving the ball back to New England. The Patriots scored on the next possession and capitalized on another Browns fumble on the next possession with another touchdown to turn the game into a blowout.

The Browns' three-game losing streak is just the second time the Browns have lost three straight under head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Myles Garrett broke the Browns' all-time sack record with a strip-sack on Zappe in the first quarter. Garrett tallied sack No. 62.5 of his six-year career, which moved him ahead of Clay Matthews (62) on the franchise leaderboard. Garrett, however, left the game in the fourth quarter with an injury after recording the second sack of the day.

RG Wyatt Teller also left the game in the second quarter due to a calf injury and was replaced by Hjalte Froholdt.

Moment of the game: After a costly interception by Brissett, the Patriots made the Browns pay with a 31-yard completion from Zappe to TE Hunter Henry, who had no defenders around him as he caught the ball and walked into the end zone. The score put New England up 24-6 in the third quarter and created a steep uphill climb the Browns' couldn't conquer.

Player of the game: Cade York. If there's a silver lining to the loss, it's that York was perfect on three field-goal attempts after he missed two of them last week. The rookie converted on kicks from 39, 48 and 51 yards.

Stat of the game: 3. That's how many turnovers the Browns committed on offense. Two of them were interceptions, and one was a fumble. The game was sloppy in nearly every facet on that side of the ball.

The game was decided when: Rogers muffed a punt with four minutes left. A successful possession on the next drive would've given the Browns a sliver of hope to complete the comeback, but it instead paved the way for two more Patriots touchdowns in the final two minutes.

What's next?: The Browns are back on the road next week in a crucial AFC North matchup against the Ravens in Baltimore. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.

Photos: Week 6 - Patriots at Browns Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Patriots in Week 6

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) before a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
1 / 70

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) before a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) and Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
2 / 70

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) and Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
3 / 70

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
4 / 70

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) and Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
5 / 70

Safety John Johnson III (43) and Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
6 / 70

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
7 / 70

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
8 / 70

Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
9 / 70

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
10 / 70

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
11 / 70

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Chester Rogers (80) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
12 / 70

Wide receiver Chester Rogers (80) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
13 / 70

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
14 / 70

Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
15 / 70

The offense during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
16 / 70

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
17 / 70

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
18 / 70

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
19 / 70

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
20 / 70

The defense during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
21 / 70

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
22 / 70

Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
23 / 70

The defense during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
24 / 70

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
25 / 70

Defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
26 / 70

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
27 / 70

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
28 / 70

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
29 / 70

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
30 / 70

Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
31 / 70

Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
32 / 70

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
33 / 70

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
34 / 70

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
35 / 70

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
36 / 70

Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
37 / 70

Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
38 / 70

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Hjalte Froholdt (72) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
39 / 70

Offensive guard Hjalte Froholdt (72) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
40 / 70

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
41 / 70

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
42 / 70

Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
43 / 70

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
44 / 70

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) and Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
45 / 70

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) and Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
46 / 70

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
47 / 70

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
48 / 70

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
49 / 70

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
50 / 70

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
51 / 70

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
52 / 70

The defense during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
53 / 70

during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
54 / 70

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
55 / 70

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
56 / 70

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
57 / 70

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
58 / 70

Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
59 / 70

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
60 / 70

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
61 / 70

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
62 / 70

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
63 / 70

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
64 / 70

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
65 / 70

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
66 / 70

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
67 / 70

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
68 / 70

Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
69 / 70

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
70 / 70

The offense during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Browns run out of gas in 4th quarter in loss to Chargers

The Browns had two opportunities to reclaim the lead against the Chargers in the fourth quarter but squandered both of them

news

Late-game struggles doom Browns in loss to Falcons

The Browns are now 2-2 after a difficult loss on the road

news

Browns stomp Steelers in 2nd half to seal Week 3 win

A huge 4th-quarter touchdown and several late-game stops by the defense carried the Browns to their 2nd win of the season — and moved them into 1st place in the AFC North

news

Browns suffer 31-30 loss after late rally from Jets

Cleveland lost a 30-17 lead in the final two minutes

news

Cade York's 58-yard field goal gives Browns' unforgettable season-opening win

The rookie fourth-rounder kicker delivered the game-winning play to give the Browns their first Week 1 win since 2004.

news

Browns' late comeback attempt falls short in 21-20 preseason loss to Bears

The Browns scored 20 unanswered points to end the game

news

Browns open preseason with 24-13 win in Jacksonville

Led by big plays from RB Jerome Ford and CB M.J. Emerson Jr., the Browns started the preseason with a win against the Jaguars

news

Browns down Bengals to close 2021 season with a win

Cleveland finishes the year with a record of 8-9

news

Browns fall to Steelers in final road game of season

Cleveland moves to 7-9 with its 3rd straight loss

news

Browns' 4th-quarter rally comes up short in loss to Packers

Cleveland falls to 7-8 with 2 games left to play

news

Resilient Browns fall to Raiders on last-second field goal

Cleveland moves to 7-7 on the season after Monday's loss to Las Vegas

Advertising