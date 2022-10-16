3 Big Takeaways: Browns 'beat ourselves' on offense, can't escape familiar defensive woes

2. The defensive woes haven't ended

The Browns still have yet to put a complete game together on defense, and the woes that plagued them Sunday came against a QB who was one of the least experienced players on the field.

Bailey Zappe, a fourth-round rookie from Western Kentucky who started in place of the injured Mac Jones, started only his third NFL game but found open receivers on too many occasions. He entered Sunday with 287 passing yards on the season but totaled 309 passing yards against the Browns. No Patriots receiver had over 64 receiving yards, but four of them crossed the 60-yard plateau.

"They made their plays," Stefanski said. "In the back end, I know our corners were battling. They won a few times in coverage. Obviously, we put a lot on the corners today. They had their fair share of plays that they got us, but I have faith in those guys to go win."

The Browns placed a higher emphasis on tackling this week after a rough performance in Week 5. They started practice Wednesday with a "tackling circuit" and reviewed a 15-play reel defensive coordinator Joe Woods compiled of their missed tackles from previous games.

Yet they still had moments where the technique was poor. Those errors were compounded by patchy pass coverage, an issue that was a big problem in the first two games against the Panthers and Jets. Those problems returned, and Zappe exploited them.

For the Browns to turn the tide, they'll have to keep harping on those points in practice until they prove they're fixed. Doing so will be much easier said than done against the formidable opponents that are next up on the schedule — which we'll dive into next.

"The bottom line is you pour everything you got each week into this thing," Stefanski said. "That's the truth. We're going to do that again this week. We're going to pour everything we have into it."

3. An uphill climb awaits

The Browns don't appear to have any relief in their opponents over the next five games.

They play the Ravens next week, who lost to the Giants and have problems of their own at 3-3, but they also have one of the league's most mobile quarterbacks in Lamar Jackson. After Baltimore, the Browns host the Bengals on Monday Night Football — Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the other weapons on Cincinnati's offense will be a difficult task, too.

Then, the Browns have to face Josh Allen and Tom Brady, two QBs who are arguably better than any passer Cleveland has faced this season.

The players, of course, are focused on whoever is next on the schedule.

"I don't think any of us are focused that far into the future," Myles Garrett said. "We're all just worrying about this week coming up, how we can work on this film and get better on this film."

That's a fine approach — and the only mindset they should have with 11 games still to play.