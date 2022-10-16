By the Numbers

By the Numbers: Browns lose turnover battle in big way vs. Patriots

Cleveland had a season-high 4 giveaways in its loss to New England

Oct 16, 2022 at 04:57 PM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

We're breaking down the most important numbers from the Browns' 38-15 loss to the Patriots.

4 — The Browns had four giveaways, far and away their worst total of the season. Jacoby Brissett was intercepted on the opening drive and was responsible for three of the four. The Patriots turned all four into points.

309 — Passing yards for Patriots QB Bailey Zappe, a rookie who was making the second start of his NFL career. He completed 24-of-34 passes and threw two touchdowns.

98 — Rushing yards for the Patriots, a significant decrease from the previous weeks in which the Browns surrendered 200+ to both the Falcons and Chargers.

70 — Rushing yards for the Browns, a season-low by more than 100.

2 — Sacks for Myles Garrett, who became the Browns' franchise leader with his first and now sits with 63.5 for his career after adding a second in the fourth quarter.

54.5 — Passer rating for Brissett, who was 21-of-45 for 266 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

5 — Different Patriots who hauled in four passes Sunday. DeVante Parker, Hunter Henry, Jakobi Meyers and Jonnu Smith all cleared 60 yards.

10 — Minute-advantage in time of possession for the Patriots, who put together a number of time-consuming drives throughout the game.

3 — Field goals for Cade York, who was perfect from 39, 48 and 51 yards.

74 — Receiving yards for Donovan Peoples-Jones, who led all Browns receivers.

Photos: Week 6 - Patriots at Browns Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Patriots in Week 6

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) before a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
1 / 70

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) and Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
2 / 70

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
3 / 70

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
4 / 70

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) and Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
5 / 70

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
6 / 70

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
7 / 70

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
8 / 70

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
9 / 70

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
10 / 70

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
11 / 70

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Chester Rogers (80) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
12 / 70

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
13 / 70

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
14 / 70

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
15 / 70

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
16 / 70

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
17 / 70

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
18 / 70

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
19 / 70

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
20 / 70

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
21 / 70

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
22 / 70

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
23 / 70

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
24 / 70

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
25 / 70

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
26 / 70

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
27 / 70

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
28 / 70

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
29 / 70

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
30 / 70

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
31 / 70

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
32 / 70

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
33 / 70

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
34 / 70

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
35 / 70

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
36 / 70

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
37 / 70

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
38 / 70

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Hjalte Froholdt (72) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
39 / 70

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
40 / 70

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
41 / 70

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
42 / 70

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
43 / 70

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
44 / 70

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) and Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
45 / 70

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
46 / 70

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
47 / 70

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
48 / 70

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
49 / 70

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
50 / 70

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
51 / 70

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
52 / 70

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
53 / 70

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
54 / 70

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
55 / 70

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
56 / 70

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
57 / 70

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
58 / 70

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
59 / 70

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
60 / 70

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
61 / 70

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
62 / 70

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
63 / 70

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
64 / 70

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
65 / 70

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
66 / 70

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
67 / 70

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
68 / 70

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
69 / 70

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
70 / 70

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
