By the Numbers: Browns lose turnover battle in big way vs. Patriots

We're breaking down the most important numbers from the Browns' 38-15 loss to the Patriots.
4 — The Browns had four giveaways, far and away their worst total of the season. Jacoby Brissett was intercepted on the opening drive and was responsible for three of the four. The Patriots turned all four into points.
309 — Passing yards for Patriots QB Bailey Zappe, a rookie who was making the second start of his NFL career. He completed 24-of-34 passes and threw two touchdowns.
98 — Rushing yards for the Patriots, a significant decrease from the previous weeks in which the Browns surrendered 200+ to both the Falcons and Chargers.
70 — Rushing yards for the Browns, a season-low by more than 100.
2 — Sacks for Myles Garrett, who became the Browns' franchise leader with his first and now sits with 63.5 for his career after adding a second in the fourth quarter.
54.5 — Passer rating for Brissett, who was 21-of-45 for 266 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.
5 — Different Patriots who hauled in four passes Sunday. DeVante Parker, Hunter Henry, Jakobi Meyers and Jonnu Smith all cleared 60 yards.
10 — Minute-advantage in time of possession for the Patriots, who put together a number of time-consuming drives throughout the game.
3 — Field goals for Cade York, who was perfect from 39, 48 and 51 yards.
74 — Receiving yards for Donovan Peoples-Jones, who led all Browns receivers.
