Myles Garrett fine after aggravating shoulder injury, expects to play in Week 7

Garrett was most frustrated not by his injury, but by the results on the field.

The Browns allowed Zappe, a fourth-round rookie from Western Kentucky who was making his third NFL start, to complete 24 of 34 pass attempts for 309 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Cleveland struggled to cover New England receivers for most of the game, and while the Browns sacked Zappe four times — two of which came from Garrett — the result was ultimately a continuation of the inconsistencies the defense has struggled to alleviate in the first six games of the season.

"A lot of it is us beating ourselves," Garrett said. "Credit to those teams because they go out there and make those plays to win the game, but we put ourselves behind the sticks and out of position more times than we really should, and they are capitalizing on those mistakes that we are making."

Garrett took responsibility for the rough performance by the defense and said "I'm supposed to be the star player on defense, and I have to make more plays," although he did leave an impact on the game.

After he was held without a sack in his last two games, Garrett broke through with his second multi-sack game of the season. His first sack, which caused Zappe to fumble in the first quarter, moved him ahead of Clay Matthews and to the top of the Browns' all-time sack leaderboard. The sack was No. 62.5 of Garrett's career.

Garrett said the loss, however, resonated with him more than the record.