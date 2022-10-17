Myles Garrett fine after aggravating shoulder injury, expects to play in Week 7

Myles Garrett exited the Browns' 38-15 loss to the Patriots in the fourth quarter Sunday after aggravating the shoulder injury he suffered in a car accident on Sept. 26, but the three-time Pro Bowl DE doesn't expect to miss any time.
"It could be better," Garrett said. "I've been dealing with it since the accident and trying to manage it and be in the best position to play come Sunday. Certain falls and tackles are going to aggravate it and make it worse.
"At the end of the day, I want to win. This whole team wants to win, and I'm always going to put them first. I'm always going to go out there and try my very best, no matter what is ailing me or how bad I'm hurting or aching. I'm going to put my guys first, and we're going to go out there and play our best ball."
Garrett was in visible pain and walked off the field with trainers after he sacked Patriots QB Bailey Zappe with five minutes left. He didn't return to the game, but the result was already out of favor for the Browns, who stopped the Patriots on that drive but muffed the ensuing punt and lost possession. New England scored a touchdown on the next play to increase their lead to 31-15.
Garrett affirmed he'll still be ready to play next week against the Ravens.
"I played today, and I will be playing next week," he said.
Check out photos of the Browns against the Patriots in Week 6
Garrett was most frustrated not by his injury, but by the results on the field.
The Browns allowed Zappe, a fourth-round rookie from Western Kentucky who was making his third NFL start, to complete 24 of 34 pass attempts for 309 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Cleveland struggled to cover New England receivers for most of the game, and while the Browns sacked Zappe four times — two of which came from Garrett — the result was ultimately a continuation of the inconsistencies the defense has struggled to alleviate in the first six games of the season.
"A lot of it is us beating ourselves," Garrett said. "Credit to those teams because they go out there and make those plays to win the game, but we put ourselves behind the sticks and out of position more times than we really should, and they are capitalizing on those mistakes that we are making."
Garrett took responsibility for the rough performance by the defense and said "I'm supposed to be the star player on defense, and I have to make more plays," although he did leave an impact on the game.
After he was held without a sack in his last two games, Garrett broke through with his second multi-sack game of the season. His first sack, which caused Zappe to fumble in the first quarter, moved him ahead of Clay Matthews and to the top of the Browns' all-time sack leaderboard. The sack was No. 62.5 of Garrett's career.
Garrett said the loss, however, resonated with him more than the record.
"It's nice to be recognized and honored, but at the end of the day, winners are remembered, and we aren't winning," he said. "I can have all of the individual records I want, and that will come and go, but winners are in the hearts of people forever, especially in this town, so we have to turn this around."