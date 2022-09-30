Myles Garrett 'feeling a lot better' after car accident

Myles Garrett has made steady progress – both mentally and physically — since Monday when he was in a one-car accident on his way home from practice.
Garrett's car rolled over several times in the accident, which he said happened after he swerved to avoid an animal, but he came away with only a shoulder sprain, biceps strain and a few cuts and bruises. Garrett had a passenger in the car who has also recovered well from the accident.
"I'm feeling a lot better," Garrett said Friday at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. "I'm glad that everything worked out in a positive light with my passenger and we're both healthy and walking around. Just blessed to live another day.
"I would like to thank the Ohio Highway Patrol. I would like to thank the Medina County's Sheriff Office. I would like to thank all of the first responders who were able to get to me and my passenger and came so quickly and helped us get the medical attention that we needed."
Garrett returned to the team Thursday but hasn't practiced following the accident. He said he has gotten over the trauma from the event but is still working through his physical ailments.
"I think emotionally I am pretty grounded with it," he said. "I think I've put it behind me. Physically, I'm still dealing with some of the injuries that came along with it. It was really just a blur. It all happened pretty fast. Sometimes, the last couple of nights, I have sat and thought about some of the different situations and scenarios and how it played out. Just knowing that and I can't change the past. I just have to keep on moving forward and glad everyone is all right."
Teammates were happy to see Garrett come away safely from the accident and rejoin them a few days later.
"He looked happy just to be able to see us all again," Greg Newsome II said. "I just told him, 'I love you. I'm glad you're here.' We will definitely be there for him, whatever he needs, and can't wait for him to get back healthy."
Garrett was ruled questionable for Sunday against Atlanta and is hopeful to play, although the decision will rest with the team medical staff and coaches. A three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher, Garrett has totaled three sacks this season and sits one sack away from breaking the all-time franchise sack record that's been held by Clay Matthews (62) since 1993.
"That is up to the training staff and the coaches," he said. "If it were up to me, I would love to go. That is just my competitive spirit and my nature. Physically, we have to assess that going up to the game, today, tomorrow and on Sunday. That is just another decision that we will make a little bit closer to game time."