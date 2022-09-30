Myles Garrett 'feeling a lot better' after car accident

Garrett returned to the team Thursday but hasn't practiced following the accident. He said he has gotten over the trauma from the event but is still working through his physical ailments.

"I think emotionally I am pretty grounded with it," he said. "I think I've put it behind me. Physically, I'm still dealing with some of the injuries that came along with it. It was really just a blur. It all happened pretty fast. Sometimes, the last couple of nights, I have sat and thought about some of the different situations and scenarios and how it played out. Just knowing that and I can't change the past. I just have to keep on moving forward and glad everyone is all right."

Teammates were happy to see Garrett come away safely from the accident and rejoin them a few days later.

"He looked happy just to be able to see us all again," Greg Newsome II said. "I just told him, 'I love you. I'm glad you're here.' We will definitely be there for him, whatever he needs, and can't wait for him to get back healthy."

Garrett was ruled questionable for Sunday against Atlanta and is hopeful to play, although the decision will rest with the team medical staff and coaches. A three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher, Garrett has totaled three sacks this season and sits one sack away from breaking the all-time franchise sack record that's been held by Clay Matthews (62) since 1993.