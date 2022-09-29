FirstEnergy Stadium's 'Faceoff on the Lake' to be aired on Big Ten Network

Haslam Sports Group (HSG), the Cleveland Browns and the Ohio State University announced today that the Big Ten Network will air the Buckeyes-Wolverines hockey rivalry matchup during "Faceoff on the Lake," presented by Meijer. FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, will officially host its first-ever hockey game at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Tickets to Faceoff on the Lake are available through Ticketmaster or the Browns Mobile App. Fans interested in suite, premium hospitality and group offerings may contact Browns membership services through tickets@clevelandbrowns.com or 440-891-5050.

HSG and the Browns will share more details on other activations and opportunities to enjoy the unique on-field ice experience at a later date.