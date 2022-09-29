FirstEnergy Stadium's 'Faceoff on the Lake' to be aired on Big Ten Network

Tickets available to Ohio State-Michigan hockey rivalry with puck-drop scheduled for 4 p.m. ET

Sep 29, 2022 at 02:30 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
092922_Faceoff

Haslam Sports Group (HSG), the Cleveland Browns and the Ohio State University announced today that the Big Ten Network will air the Buckeyes-Wolverines hockey rivalry matchup during "Faceoff on the Lake," presented by Meijer. FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, will officially host its first-ever hockey game at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Tickets to Faceoff on the Lake are available through Ticketmaster or the Browns Mobile App. Fans interested in suite, premium hospitality and group offerings may contact Browns membership services through tickets@clevelandbrowns.com or 440-891-5050.

HSG and the Browns will share more details on other activations and opportunities to enjoy the unique on-field ice experience at a later date.

FirstEnergy Stadium’s Faceoff on the Lake was announced in Aug., with the public ticket on-sale beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The full press release is included below for reference.

Related Content

news

Success in run game fueling Browns' offensive growth

The Browns' offense has been one of the most efficient groups in the league, and the success all starts with the run

news

Grant Delpit hosts "Gym Class Takeover" at Big Creek Elementary School

Delpit spoke to kids from the school and guided them through a variety of drills

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 2, 2022

news

News & Notes: Browns 'grateful' Myles Garrett in good health after car accident

Garrett is expected to rejoin the team Thursday

Advertising