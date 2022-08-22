Haslam Sports Group announces 'Faceoff on the Lake' on February 18

Haslam Sports Group (HSG), the Cleveland Browns and the Ohio State University announced today that "Faceoff on the Lake" will be played at FirstEnergy Stadium on Feb. 18, when the Buckeyes host the Michigan Wolverines in the first-ever hockey game at the venue.

Cleveland Browns and Columbus Crew season ticket members, along with Browns Waitlist members and select groups, will have early access to "Faceoff on the Lake" tickets beginning on Monday, Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. Tickets will officially go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Fans interested in more information – including suite, premium hospitality and group offerings – may contact Browns membership services now through tickets@clevelandbrowns.com or 440-891-5050.

"Haslam Sports Group is dedicated to creating unique, memorable experiences for fans throughout the year, and we are excited to partner with the Ohio State University for Faceoff on the Lake, the first major outdoor hockey game at FirstEnergy Stadium," said HSG Chief Commercial Officer Eric Clouse. "It will be an incredible environment for both fans and community programs alike who are passionate about this unparalleled college rivalry. We anticipate this to be a truly special atmosphere."

"We're excited to partner with the Haslam Sports Group to provide this unique outdoor hockey game experience for our student-athletes," Shaun Richard, executive associate athletics director – sport administration at Ohio State, said. "Playing hockey outdoors is something most hockey players did growing up, and now they'll get to do that in an NFL stadium in front of tens-of-thousands of people, in the greatest rivalry in all of sports."

"This is a great opportunity for our program," Steve Rohlik, who is entering his 10th year as head coach of the Buckeyes, said. "We are excited to have the chance to play in a rivalry game outdoors in the home of the Browns. It is an experience that will create memories for a lifetime."

HSG and the Browns will share more details on other activations and opportunities to enjoy the unique on-field ice experience at a later date.

In 2022, HSG and the Browns once again held multiple major non-football events at FirstEnergy Stadium. Monster Jam played the venue for the first time on July 2, while the stadium also hosted Live Nation's "The Stadium Tour," headlined by Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard (July 14), and Machine Gun Kelly's "Mainstream Sellout Tour," which concluded in front of a sold-out crowd during MGK's first-career stadium performance. The "TopGolf Live Stadium Tour" also came to FirstEnergy Stadium from July 28-31.

Additionally, HSG has hosted various major events in Columbus at Lower.com Field, the OhioHealth Performance Center and Historic Crew Stadium, most recently highlighted by Kenny Chesney's "Here and Now Tour" at Historic Crew Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 18.

