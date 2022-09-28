News & Notes: Browns 'grateful' Myles Garrett in good health after car accident

The Browns carried through their normal game week proceedings Wednesday without their top leader and best player, but took solace in knowing he'll be back soon.
Myles Garrett stayed at home Wednesday as he continued his recovery from a one-car accident he was involved in Monday afternoon. Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain, biceps strain, minor lacerations and some bumps and bruises to various other body parts in the accident but is expected to re-join the team Thursday.
"We're very, very grateful that he's OK," head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday. "I've spoken to him. He's staying home today resting, but we will see him tomorrow morning. Again, grateful that he's OK."
Players echoed similar sentiments in the locker room, especially after seeing photos of Garrett's damaged car on social media. They expressed best wishes to Garrett and the female passenger who was with him in the accident.
"I'm just glad he's all right," safety John Johnson III said. "I heard something like that happens, it's scary just for anybody. I heard he had a seat belt on. I don't know if that helped out or not, but that was good. I'm just glad he's OK.
Stefanski didn't rule out Garrett yet for Sunday's game against the Falcons and said "we will see" if Garrett is able to practice Thursday when he returns. He said he plans on speaking more with Garrett when he's back in the building to assess how he's doing.
"I think you take everything into account," he said. "Like we do with anything, it's case-by-case basis. Really, I have spoken to him, but we'll get to have him in the building tomorrow and talk more in depth."
No update on Clowney
Stefanski didn't have an update on DE Jadeveon Clowney, who suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 and did not play Week 3 against the Steelers.
Clowney has 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and five tackles so far this season. He was one of seven players who didn't practice Wednesday due to injury, joining G Joel Bitonio (biceps), DT Taven Bryan (hamstring), OT Joe Haeg (concussion), LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (groin), CB Denzel Ward (back, ribs) and Garrett.
"I really think it's taking it day by day on all of these guys," Stefanski said. "JD in particular, I don't have a feel yet. As we get later in the week, I will have a better feel."
Offense still has more to prove
QB Jacoby Brissett has thrived so far in the Browns' offense thanks to several timely throws and a strong run game that has kept defenses honest at the line of scrimmage. He's 11th in the league with a 94.3 passer rating and has thrown four touchdowns to just one interception. The Browns have established the league's fifth-most efficient offense as a result.
Brissett, however, sees plenty of room for the group to grow.
"I think we're figuring it out," he said. "It's still early in the season, and we still have a lot of questions for ourselves that we're answering. It's just finding ways to, like I always say, score one more point than they do. Along that journey, we're figuring out what type of team we are going to want to be and moving forward with that."