News & Notes: Browns 'grateful' Myles Garrett in good health after car accident

The Browns carried through their normal game week proceedings Wednesday without their top leader and best player, but took solace in knowing he'll be back soon.

Myles Garrett stayed at home Wednesday as he continued his recovery from a one-car accident he was involved in Monday afternoon. Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain, biceps strain, minor lacerations and some bumps and bruises to various other body parts in the accident but is expected to re-join the team Thursday.

"We're very, very grateful that he's OK," head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday. "I've spoken to him. He's staying home today resting, but we will see him tomorrow morning. Again, grateful that he's OK."

Players echoed similar sentiments in the locker room, especially after seeing photos of Garrett's damaged car on social media. They expressed best wishes to Garrett and the female passenger who was with him in the accident.

"I'm just glad he's all right," safety John Johnson III said. "I heard something like that happens, it's scary just for anybody. I heard he had a seat belt on. I don't know if that helped out or not, but that was good. I'm just glad he's OK.

Stefanski didn't rule out Garrett yet for Sunday's game against the Falcons and said "we will see" if Garrett is able to practice Thursday when he returns. He said he plans on speaking more with Garrett when he's back in the building to assess how he's doing.