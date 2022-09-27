Statement from Browns Executive VP and GM Andrew Berry on Myles Garrett

Garrett was involved in a one-car accident Monday afternoon

Sep 27, 2022 at 06:30 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

092622_Myles

Browns Executive Vice President and General Manager Andrew Berry released the following statement Tuesday on Myles Garrett, who was transported to a local hospital Monday afternoon and released Monday evening after he was involved in a one-car accident.

"First – and most importantly – we are thankful that Myles, his passenger and no other parties were seriously injured in the single-car accident yesterday. After medical evaluation today, our team doctors at University Hospitals have concluded that Myles has sustained a shoulder sprain, biceps strain, minor lacerations as well as some bumps and bruises to various other body parts. Myles didn't suffer any fractures and has also cleared concussion protocol. Currently, our focus is on providing Myles the medical care needed for him to return to football activity. Although we hope to have him back soon, his availability for Sunday's game in Atlanta will be evaluated by team doctors throughout the week."

