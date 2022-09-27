Transactions

Browns sign LB Jermaine Carter Jr. and DE Curtis Weaver to practice squad

Weaver has played in one career game, while Carter has played in 65 career games

Sep 27, 2022 at 03:53 PM
The Cleveland Browns have signed LB Jermaine Carter Jr. and DE Curtis Weaver to their practice squad.

Carter Jr. (6-0, 229) is in his fifth NFL season out of Maryland. Originally a fifth-round selection by the Carolina Panthers in the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent the 2018-21 seasons with the Panthers before spending this past offseason with the Kansas City Chiefs. Carter Jr. has notched 163 tackles, half a sack, and two fumble recoveries in his five-year career and hails from Rockville, Md.

Weaver is a 6-2, 265 pound first-year player from Boise State. Originally a fifth-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 NFL Draft, Weaver spent the 2020 season on the Browns' injured reserve list and 2021 on the teams' practice squad. The Long Beach, Calif. native has played in one career game and logged one tackle.

