Browns sign LB Jermaine Carter Jr. and DE Curtis Weaver to practice squad

Carter Jr. (6-0, 229) is in his fifth NFL season out of Maryland. Originally a fifth-round selection by the Carolina Panthers in the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent the 2018-21 seasons with the Panthers before spending this past offseason with the Kansas City Chiefs. Carter Jr. has notched 163 tackles, half a sack, and two fumble recoveries in his five-year career and hails from Rockville, Md.