Browns Mailbag: How will the defense adjust with the loss of Anthony Walker Jr.?

Why does Greg Newsome line up as our slot DB? Wouldn't Martin Emerson be a better fit in the slot role for nickel and dime sets? - Michael R., Cleveland

The Browns have been grooming Newsome for the slot position since he was a rookie last year and went into spring practices this offseason expecting him to be their main slot corner after they traded Troy Hill to the Rams in the spring. Newsome and Denzel Ward have shared responsibilities in the slot so far, and when Greedy Williams returns from a hamstring injury, Newsome could be used in the slot even more.

That doesn't mean Emerson doesn't have a future in the slot, though. At 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds, he's the biggest guy in the cornerback room and has the frame to play the position, which sometimes features tasks bigger and more physical receivers, later in his career. The Browns are likely just being cautious with him now, however, and keeping him on the outside, where he mostly played at Mississippi State, rather than having him learn and practice both outside and inside positions.

Why haven't we seen David Bell in action yet? - Nick W., Cleveland

Patience, my friend. We will see Bell soon enough. His snap count is already starting to increase in the first few three games — he totaled 22 snaps in Week 1, 20 in Week 2 and 40 in Week 3. He's only been targeted two times in that span, but as the snap counts rise, so will the targets.

The possibility of Bell immediately holding a big role in the offense took a hit when he missed the first week of training camp with a foot injury. He didn't play at all in the first preseason game and played only 23 snaps and 13 snaps, respectively, in the final two preseason games. He was always going to need at least a few weeks of the regular season to grow his role with the offense.

The fact that the Browns used Bell at 56 percent of the snaps in Week 3 suggests he may be ready for an expanded role soon, but we'll see. If Jacoby Brissett and Amari Cooper continue their hot start to the year, the Browns can afford to be even more patient with him.

What do the Browns do the night before a game? - Chase H., North Canton