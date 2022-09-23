Transactions

Presented By

Browns place LB Anthony Walker Jr. on injured reserve

Walker was voted a team captain and started three games

Sep 23, 2022 at 05:45 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
092522_Transactions

The Cleveland Browns have placed LB Anthony Walker Jr. (quad) on injured reserve.

Walker, who was voted a team captain, started all three games this season. He totaled seven tackles, four tackles for loss and two passes defensed.

Related Content

news

Browns elevate TE Miller Forristall and WR Chester Rogers to active roster

Forristall appeared in 2 games with the Browns in 2021, and Rogers was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 13

news

Browns sign LB Jordan Kunaszyk and DE Isaac Rochell to active roster

Kunaszyk has appeared in both games with the Browns this season, while Rochell played in Week 1

news

Browns place TE Jesse James and DE Chase Winovich on injured reserve

The team also signed T Tyrone Wheatley Jr. to the practice squad and released T Alex Taylor from the practice squad.

news

Browns elevate LB Jordan Kunaszyk and DT Roderick Perry II to active roster

Kunaszyk has appeared in 27 career games, while Perry is an undrafted rookie

news

Browns sign CB Thomas Graham Jr., make other roster moves

Graham was signed off the Bears' practice squad

news

Browns elevate LB Jordan Kunaszyk and DE Isaac Rochell to active roster

WR Michael Woods II was also ruled out for the game

news

Browns place CB Greedy Williams on injured reserve

The team also signed CB Herb Miller to the active roster from the practice squad

news

Browns sign LB Jordan Kunaszyk to practice squad

Kunaszyk is a fourth-year veteran who has totaled 26 career games and 14 tackles

news

Browns sign OT Joe Haeg and TE Jesse James

The Browns also waived G Drew Forbes and LB Jordan Kunaszyk

news

Browns add DE Isaac Rochell, QB Josh Rosen to practice squad

Both players were with the Browns during training camp

news

Browns claim QB Kellen Mond, announce 12 practice squad members

Mond was a third-round draft selection in 2021 by the Vikings

Advertising