Browns place LB Anthony Walker Jr. on injured reserve

The Cleveland Browns have placed LB Anthony Walker Jr. (quad) on injured reserve.
Walker, who was voted a team captain, started all three games this season. He totaled seven tackles, four tackles for loss and two passes defensed.
The Cleveland Browns have placed LB Anthony Walker Jr. (quad) on injured reserve.
Walker, who was voted a team captain, started all three games this season. He totaled seven tackles, four tackles for loss and two passes defensed.
Forristall appeared in 2 games with the Browns in 2021, and Rogers was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 13
Kunaszyk has appeared in both games with the Browns this season, while Rochell played in Week 1
The team also signed T Tyrone Wheatley Jr. to the practice squad and released T Alex Taylor from the practice squad.
Kunaszyk has appeared in 27 career games, while Perry is an undrafted rookie
Graham was signed off the Bears' practice squad
WR Michael Woods II was also ruled out for the game
The team also signed CB Herb Miller to the active roster from the practice squad
Kunaszyk is a fourth-year veteran who has totaled 26 career games and 14 tackles
The Browns also waived G Drew Forbes and LB Jordan Kunaszyk
Both players were with the Browns during training camp