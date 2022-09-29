Team Coverage

Presented by

Success in run game fueling Browns' offensive growth

The Browns’ offense has been one of the most efficient groups in the league, and the success all starts with the run

Sep 29, 2022 at 05:20 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

092922_RunGame

Ever since the Browns paired Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt together in 2019, Cleveland's offense has touted one of the most potent run games in the NFL. By now, every opponent knows the Browns are going to run the ball — a lot.

Yet three games into 2022, Cleveland's run game is operating at its most efficient pace yet.

No team has run the ball more than the Browns, who lead the league with 114 rushing attempts and 572 yards. 62 of those carries have come from Chubb, who leads all NFL rushers with 341 yards and is tied with Detroit's Jamaal Williams for the league lead with four rushing touchdowns.

The run game has allowed the Browns to build the fifth-most efficient offense in the league, producing 378.7 yards per game and generating at least 26 points in the first three games. Not many expected the group to open the year on such a productive note with QB Jacoby Brissett, whose entire seven-year career had been built on serving as a backup and being thrusted into starting situations on mostly short notice, but the run game has been a major reason why everything has clicked so far when the Browns have possession.

"We understand what that opposes to the defense and how it wears down teams in the fourth quarter," Brissett said. "We have really good offensive linemen, and we have really good (running) backs. We would be a fool not to run the ball and make the defense defend that part of our game."

Photos: Falcons Week Practice

Check out photos of players and coaches working to prepare for the teams regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons

Defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.
1 / 34

Defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.
2 / 34

Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.
3 / 34

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.
4 / 34

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.
5 / 34

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.
6 / 34

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.
7 / 34

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.
8 / 34

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.
9 / 34

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.
10 / 34

Defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.
11 / 34

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Curtis Weaver (92) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.
12 / 34

Defensive end Curtis Weaver (92) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Chester Rogers (80) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.
13 / 34

Wide receiver Chester Rogers (80) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.
14 / 34

Defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.
15 / 34

Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.
16 / 34

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Brock Hoffman (57) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.
17 / 34

Center Brock Hoffman (57) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.
18 / 34

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.
19 / 34

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.
20 / 34

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.
21 / 34

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle David Moore (60) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.
22 / 34

Defensive tackle David Moore (60) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.
23 / 34

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.
24 / 34

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Daylen Baldwin (17) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.
25 / 34

Wide Receiver Daylen Baldwin (17) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.
26 / 34

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jermaine Carter (40) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.
27 / 34

Linebacker Jermaine Carter (40) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (79) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.
28 / 34

Offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (79) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Coach Stump Mitchell and Running back John Kelly (41) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.
29 / 34

Running Back Coach Stump Mitchell and Running back John Kelly (41) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.
30 / 34

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (79) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.
31 / 34

Offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (79) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Chester Rogers (80) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.
32 / 34

Wide receiver Chester Rogers (80) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.
33 / 34

Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.
34 / 34

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Defenses stack the box each week with the expectation that the Browns will attempt to run right through them. They've guessed correctly, and the Browns have still won that battle every game.

Chubb has been the catalyst with performances of 141, 87 and 113 rushing yards to open the year. A Pro Bowler each of the last three seasons, he appears to have found another gear as a runner and has displayed an impressive array of jump cuts and juke moves to go along with the same downhill running style he's shown since Cleveland drafted him 35th overall in 2018. He's even appeared to add more hurdle attempts to his game this year as he attempts to fight for every yard.

It's the same type of "reckless abandon" that Hunt has always carried in his tool belt, too, although his rushing numbers aren't nearly as high as Chubb's in 2022. Hunt has 36 carries for 151 yards and has averaged 4.2 yards per carry, a drop from the 4.9 yards he averaged last year.

The Browns still won't hesitate to give either of them the ball, and Hunt has enjoyed watching Chubb find another layer of aggression to his game.

"He took that out of my playbook," he said with a laugh. "Nah, I'm just messing with him. Nick's a heck of a tailback. He can do that stuff, too. I love to see when he does it. It gets me pumped and excited."

Players with the rare skills Chubb and Hunt carry look even better when an offensive line moves defenders in the manner the Browns' big men have done.

That work has been highlighted even further by guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller, who are each building Pro Bowl seasons again after they both were voted in last year. They've been the best guard tandem in the league since Teller became a starter on the right side in 2020, and the Browns have maximized their run game by using the two heavyweights to pull around the line and plow defenders away from whoever has the ball.

Teller ranks second among guards with an 84.4 run block grade from Pro Football Focus. Bitonio ranks 10th with a 75.4 grade. No other team has two guards in the top 10.

Related Links

"(Pull blocks) are definitely tiring, but we all have a job to do," Teller said. "I think that's what kind of sets our offensive line apart. Having two talented guards right on the same offensive line, it helps. We can get your eye candy with what we're doing. If it's a pull and we have to make a play, we trust the guys out there, Nick and Kareem, and we're getting good blocking on the edge.

"While it looks like it's Joel and I out there, there's at least nine other guys out there all doing it, too."

When the run game dominates, the pass game opens up. Brissett has been one of the most efficient passers in the league this year and ranks 10th with a 94.3 passer rating. He's connected most with WR Amari Cooper, who last week became the first Browns receiver since Josh Gordon in 2013 to top 100 receiving yards in back-to-back games.

Brissett is off to his best start to a season since 2015, when he started the year at 5-2 with the Colts. With 202 receiving yards in the last two weeks, Cooper has been his favorite target and has been open most times Brissett has looked his way. That's usually because defenses have to choose between shading defenders Cooper's way or moving them closer to the line of scrimmage to stop the run.

No team has been able to do both.

"I think having the run game where we are right now, teams are more apprehensive to keep the middle of the field open and double a receiver," offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said. "Definitely a benefit."

That's what having an elite run game can do, and right now, it's playing at its best level yet.

Related Content

news

Jacob Phillips looks to 'play loose and play fast' in new starting LB role

Phillips will replace Anthony Walker Jr. as the starting middle linebacker

news

Anthony Walker Jr. ruled out for season

Walker suffered a torn quad tendon and was carted off in Thursday night's game against the Steelers

news

Social media reacts to another huge performance from Nick Chubb

Chubb continued his torrid start to 2022 on a primetime stage

news

Jacoby Brissett believes Browns moved toward 'what we want this offense to look like'

Brissett executed the Browns' offensive blueprint and provided a silver lining from a difficult loss

news

Secondary working to get 'everyone on the same page' after Week 2 miscues

The group is emphasizing over-communication after it allowed several game-changing plays due to coverage confusion against the Jets

news

Browns host alumni at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus

The alumni took in a practice a day before they attend the Browns' Week 2 game against the Jets, when Joe Thomas and Darrel "Pete" Brewster will be inducted into the Legends program

news

James Hudson III shows big strides in 'fun' Week 1 start against Panthers

With a simple message from Wyatt Teller, Hudson settled in and delivered one of the best games of his young career

news

Jacoby Brissett expects 'much cleaner game' from offense after Week 1

Brissett did what he needed in the end to win, but the goal for the offense is to avoid last-minute situations in the future

news

Jacoby Brissett's emotional postgame press conference a result of 'a long time coming to get to this point'

Brissett powered through emotions to lead a game-winning drive — a moment he called the highlight of his career

news

Demetric Felton Jr. ready to show progress as Browns' primary returner

Felton placed emphasis on growing as a returner this offseason, and he's ready to show that work as the Browns' top punt and kick returner

news

Isaiah Thomas motivated to 'keep climbing' after birth of daughter

Thomas was constantly thinking about his family as he powered through his first NFL preseason

Advertising