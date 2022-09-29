Grant Delpit hosts "Gym Class Takeover" at Big Creek Elementary School

"It's great to be a bright spot in their day," Delpit said. "I didn't really have anything like this in my school growing up, so it's good for them to have a moment in their life that they'll remember for a long time."

A few hundred kids packed into the gymnasium and roared as Delpit was introduced before giving a brief speech on the importance of showing up to class. He then joined the kids in throwing footballs, running through small hurdles and practicing flag football skills.

"For the Cleveland Browns, it's really important for us to think towards the future," Browns Vice President of Community Relations Jenner Tekancic said. "Whether that means consistently winning football games, supporting our fans or giving back to the community, and to be here with kids in kindergarten through fifth grade can help them create a foundation for themselves and their future."