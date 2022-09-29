Community

Grant Delpit hosts "Gym Class Takeover" at Big Creek Elementary School

Delpit spoke to kids from the school and guided them through a variety of drills

Sep 29, 2022 at 02:34 PM
Grant Delpit brought smiles, lifelong memories and a few lessons to kids at Big Creek Elementary School on Tuesday with a "Gym Class Takeover," where Delpit spoke to kids in an assembly and guided them through a variety of football drills, contests and non-contact games.

The event was built to inspire the kids to pursue interests in football, exercise daily and stay in school to attain good grades and consistent attendance.

Photos: Grant Delpit - Gym Class Takeover

The Cleveland Browns and Grant Delpit hosted the 'Grant Delpit - Gym Class Takeover' at Big Creek Elementary in unison with the Nike Youth Football Captain Program on September 27, 2022.

"It's great to be a bright spot in their day," Delpit said. "I didn't really have anything like this in my school growing up, so it's good for them to have a moment in their life that they'll remember for a long time."

A few hundred kids packed into the gymnasium and roared as Delpit was introduced before giving a brief speech on the importance of showing up to class. He then joined the kids in throwing footballs, running through small hurdles and practicing flag football skills.

"For the Cleveland Browns, it's really important for us to think towards the future," Browns Vice President of Community Relations Jenner Tekancic said. "Whether that means consistently winning football games, supporting our fans or giving back to the community, and to be here with kids in kindergarten through fifth grade can help them create a foundation for themselves and their future."

"It's great to just put a smile on all the kids' faces, especially after a long day of school," Delpit said. "It feels good to send them home with a smile and joy in their hearts."

