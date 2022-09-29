Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to Watch and Listen

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. EST at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Matchup

  • The Browns are 2-1 and coming off a 10-day break after a 29-17 win on Thursday Night Football in Week 3 against the Steelers. The Falcons are 1-2 and coming off a 27-23 win over the Seahawks.
  • The Browns lead the all-time regular season series, 12-3-0. The Browns won the last game, 28-16, in Week 10 on Nov. 11, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Storylines to Watch

  • Ground game – The Browns enter Week 4 leading the league with 572 rushing yards. RB Nick Chubb leads all rushers with 341 yards following a 113-yard game in Week 3.
  • Backing Brissett – Jacoby Brissett is 10th in the league with a 94.3 passer rating and has helped the Browns attain the fifth-most efficient offense in the league. The Browns have scored 26 or more points in their first three games.
  • Amazing Amari – WR Amari Cooper has totaled 100 receiving yards in back-to-back games, the first Browns player to do so since Josh Gordon in 2013. If Cooper tops 100 yards again Sunday, he'll be one of four Browns players in franchise history to achieve the feat and the first to do since Gordon totaled four straight games with over 100 receiving yards in 2013. Webster Slaughter (three games, 1989) and Gary Collins (three games, 1965) are the other Browns receivers to accomplish the streak.

Watch on TV

Pregame: Browns Countdown, presented by Elk + Elk, Sunday 10:30 a.m., News 5 Cleveland

Game: Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber

NFL+

Listen Live

In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.

Pregame: Browns Game Day/Kickoff Show, presented by Bally BET, 9 a.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App

Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map

Postgame: The Official Postgame Show, presented by Howard Hanna, 92.3 The Fan WKRK

Announcers: Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)

Social Media

Twitter: @Browns, @NathanZegura, @AnthonyPoisal

Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns

Instagram: @clevelandbrowns

