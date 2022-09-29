What the Falcons are saying about the Browns

As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Sunday with the Falcons, we're checking out what they're saying in Atlanta about the game.
“It’s a good football team, I got a lot of respect for their staff and especially the way they play upfront. It’s a really good offensive line just going across the board. They do a really good job and they lead the league in time possession. They’re the number one rushing team in the league. I’ve gone against [Jacoby] Brissett a few times, saw him in Indy, saw him last year down in Miami. We practiced with him, really good player other than the fact that he went to NC State, but he’s a really good player. He’s hard to bring down. He’s got big arms. He’s smart, and they do a really good job." Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on the Browns
They’re going to throw a lot of things at you, shifts and motions, and they are going to try to grind you down. We’ve got to be ready to go, especially on the run defense. You’ve got to tackle well. The arm tackles are not going to bring Chubb down. We’ve got to be able to grind this game, and it’s going to be a heavyweight fight. Smith on the Browns
First, it has nothing to do with football. You’re just glad that he’s ok. It kind of brings you back to what’s important in life. I don't know Myles personally. I’ve got a lot of respect for him, but when you see that around the league – obviously it happens every day in every major city – but it does hit home when you see it. Smith on Myles Garrett after hearing of his car accident Monday
That certain brand of football – maybe because the weather’s nasty and they play outside and you’re not going to be pretty throwing the ball 65 times if it’s in the lake effect in Cleveland late in the year. Maybe that has something to do with it, or the old three rivers in Pittsburgh or the weather, I don’t know, but it is a really good brand of football. There has been some really good consistency in that division. Looking forward to the challenge and glad we’re playing them. Smith on the style of football in the AFC North
Really good skill guys. Amari, really good route runner, really polished, really smart player, knows how to find the voids if you’re playing in zone. He’s been a problem in this league, has had a lot of really good productivity when he was out in Oakland, obviously in Dallas. Donovan Peoples-Jones, he’s been playing, he’s consistent. Their guys are like our receivers. They enjoy blocking, and you see it show up on tape. Smith on the Browns' offensive skill players
Bill Callahan is a damn good football coach; they’ve got a good run scheme and they’re going to try and find every way to do it and do it with a purpose and find an advantage. Philosophically, they’re coming to mash you. I know what Jack [Conklin] is all about, one of the toughest guys that I’ve ever coached, got all the respect in the world for Jack Conklin. Wyatt Teller, he’s a tough player, postage, tough, big, physical. You talk about Joel Bitonio and [Jedrick] Wills, they play the right way. Smith on the Browns' offensive line and OL coach Bill Callahan
Fast, they fly around. I really think that group, they play with an intensity and they're going to come after you which for us, it's going to be a great test. They're going to try to dictate the line of scrimmage. They're going to try to be physical and do all those kinds of things. Falcons QB Marcus Mariota on the Browns defense
They're real-deal running backs. Nick Chubb is strong and has been strong for a long time. Kareem Hunt has been strong for a long time. With them together, they just get better. I'm sure they feed off each other, and they've got a great offensive line to run behind. Falcons DE Grady Jarrett on Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt