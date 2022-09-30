Injury Report: Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney questionable, Browns rule out 2 other players vs. Falcons

The Browns could be without as many as three starters on the defensive line when they travel to Atlanta to play the Falcons in Week 4.
Pro Bowl DEs Myles Garrett (shoulder, biceps) and Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) have each been ruled questionable for Sunday, while DT Taven Bryan (hamstring) has been ruled out. OT Joe Haeg (concussion) was also ruled out for Sunday's game.
Garrett, who suffered his injuries Monday in a one-car accident, returned to be with the team Thursday but did not practice this week after the accident.
"I'm feeling a lot better," Garrett said Friday. "Just glad that everything worked out in a positive light. Me and my passenger, we're both healthy and walking around. We're blessed to live another day.
"As far as Sunday, it's a game time decision and it's up to coach and the training staff and all of us to come together and make the right decision moving forward. I'd like to thank Ohio Highway Patrol, Medina Sheriff's County office and all the first responders that were able to get to me and my passenger and came so quickly to help us get the medical attention we needed."
Head coach Kevin Stefanski said the Browns will make their decision on Garrett closer to Sunday's game.
"We'll use the next 24-48 hours to see how he continues to respond to treatment and those types of things, then make an appropriate decision on him and the rest of the guys," he said.
If Garrett or Clowney are out, the Browns will rely more on rookie DEs Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas and five-year veteran DE Isaac Rochell to fill the gap. Wright has played in all three games this season and has increased his snap count each week, tallying two pass breakups and four tackles so far. Rochell tallied four tackles in Week 3, while Thomas last played nine defensive snaps in Week 2.
Tommy Togiai will be next in line at DT for Bryan. A second-year veteran, Togiai has two tackles and half-sack and has been active for all three games.
"Tommy has done a nice job really going back to last year," Stefanski said. "When he gets in there, he finds the ball. Plays hard. Strong football player."
After missing practice Wednesday and being limited Thursday with back and rib injuries, CB Denzel Ward said he plans to play Sunday and said the missed time was "just precautionary."