Injury Report: Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney questionable, Browns rule out 2 other players vs. Falcons

The Browns could be without as many as three starters on the defensive line when they travel to Atlanta to play the Falcons in Week 4.

Pro Bowl DEs Myles Garrett (shoulder, biceps) and Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) have each been ruled questionable for Sunday, while DT Taven Bryan (hamstring) has been ruled out. OT Joe Haeg (concussion) was also ruled out for Sunday's game.

Garrett, who suffered his injuries Monday in a one-car accident, returned to be with the team Thursday but did not practice this week after the accident.

"I'm feeling a lot better," Garrett said Friday. "Just glad that everything worked out in a positive light. Me and my passenger, we're both healthy and walking around. We're blessed to live another day.