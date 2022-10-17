News & Notes: Jacoby Brissett delivered postgame locker room speech after loss to Patriots

Jacoby Brissett stepped up and spoke to everyone in the locker room following the Browns' 38-15 loss to the Patriots on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Browns struggled on both sides of the ball in their third consecutive loss — they were defeated in the turnover margin and committed four turnovers with just one takeaway, and they never found a rhythm on offense. Brissett completed 21 of his 45 pass attempts for 266 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for a season-low 54.5 passer rating.
Brissett didn't share what he told the team after the game, but he stressed that the team's focus is shifting away from the disappointing result.
"(My message) will stay in the locker room," Brissett said, "but we're moving on and getting ready for our next opponent."
Players respected Brissett for stepping up and speaking minutes after the loss, which dropped them to 2-4.
"The man loves football," Myles Garrett said. "It's his team. He loves being here, and he wants to win. It means a lot to him, which really speaks to me. It's early on in the season and we aren't where we're supposed to be, but it means a lot to him. It means enough for him to step up there and talk to us as teammates, the coaches, the other staff and everyone involved."
Brissett's interception on the second play of the game set the unfortunate tone for a rough day by the offense. He also had a third-quarter interception and fourth-quarter fumble that the Patriots recovered. New England scored points after all three of the offensive miscues and held the Browns to their lowest scoring output in a game this season.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski stressed his confidence in Brissett on Monday and said he knows Brissett can improve from the rough outing.
"He's a leader," Stefanski said. "He's been through a lot in his career, so I think it's always good when he wants to impart those types of messages to the guys.
"Jacoby is battling. I know he can play better. I've seen him play better. He will play better. I've seen it."
Brissett has held a high degree of trust in the locker room since his arrival this offseason, and it's only grown since he began to take the starting reps for the offense in training camp. A seventh-year veteran, Brissett, 29, is one of the oldest and most experienced players on a young Browns team.
"To be able to have him come up and address that in front of the team when frankly we are struggling a little bit, I think that's big time," OT Jack Conklin said. "Now, it's our job to respond and take what he said, move forward and fight our way back into position."
Check out photos of the Browns against the Patriots in Week 6
Injury Updates
Stefanski said after the game Sunday that the Browns were awaiting MRI results on Wyatt Teller, who suffered a calf injury in the second quarter and didn't return to the game. As of Monday, those results still weren't clear.
"I'll be able to update that later in the week," he said.
Conklin also missed 10 snaps at right tackle after he limped off with an ankle injury. He was able to return to the game, however, and said Monday the injury won't prevent him from playing in Week 7 against Baltimore.
"Just got a little rolled up," he said. "It's nothing. Just a little ankle sprain. I'll be fine."
Stefanski said CB Denzel Ward also remained in concussion protocol after he missed his first game of the season Sunday.
Conklin provides example for hope
Conklin has been on a 2-4 team that still found a way to make the playoffs — and go deep.
Before Conklin signed with the Browns in free agency in 2020, he was on a Titans team that started the year exactly as the Browns have this season at 2-4. Tennessee, however, managed to win seven of the next 10 games and carried the momentum all the way to the AFC Championship Game.
Conklin said he's told other teammates about that journey as an example of the success that can still be ahead for the Browns if they correct their issues.
"It's about just catching some fire and getting on a roll," he said. "It all starts this week in Baltimore. We just have to start making good plays, playing well as complementary ball as a team, and then it will start rolling along together."