News & Notes: Jacoby Brissett delivered postgame locker room speech after loss to Patriots

Jacoby Brissett stepped up and spoke to everyone in the locker room following the Browns' 38-15 loss to the Patriots on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Browns struggled on both sides of the ball in their third consecutive loss — they were defeated in the turnover margin and committed four turnovers with just one takeaway, and they never found a rhythm on offense. Brissett completed 21 of his 45 pass attempts for 266 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for a season-low 54.5 passer rating.

Brissett didn't share what he told the team after the game, but he stressed that the team's focus is shifting away from the disappointing result.

"(My message) will stay in the locker room," Brissett said, "but we're moving on and getting ready for our next opponent."

Players respected Brissett for stepping up and speaking minutes after the loss, which dropped them to 2-4.

"The man loves football," Myles Garrett said. "It's his team. He loves being here, and he wants to win. It means a lot to him, which really speaks to me. It's early on in the season and we aren't where we're supposed to be, but it means a lot to him. It means enough for him to step up there and talk to us as teammates, the coaches, the other staff and everyone involved."

Brissett's interception on the second play of the game set the unfortunate tone for a rough day by the offense. He also had a third-quarter interception and fourth-quarter fumble that the Patriots recovered. New England scored points after all three of the offensive miscues and held the Browns to their lowest scoring output in a game this season.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski stressed his confidence in Brissett on Monday and said he knows Brissett can improve from the rough outing.

"He's a leader," Stefanski said. "He's been through a lot in his career, so I think it's always good when he wants to impart those types of messages to the guys.

"Jacoby is battling. I know he can play better. I've seen him play better. He will play better. I've seen it."

Brissett has held a high degree of trust in the locker room since his arrival this offseason, and it's only grown since he began to take the starting reps for the offense in training camp. A seventh-year veteran, Brissett, 29, is one of the oldest and most experienced players on a young Browns team.