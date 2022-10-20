News & Notes: Joe Woods says 'we all have to get better' on defense

Joe Woods has delivered honest answers about the state of the Browns defense each week this season.

Most of the answers have been about disappointing results, and they didn't change Thursday after the defense struggled to contain a Patriots offense led by a rookie fourth-round pick last Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. The loss was another tough blow to a Browns defense that ranks 31st in the league in points allowed and needs to find answers quickly as it prepares for the next two games against AFC North opponents.

"I think for us as a whole defensively, we're underperforming," Woods said. "From a players' standpoint and from a coaches' standpoint, we have to perform better. Just not happy with the results, whether it's the run game or pass game. Collectively as a group of players and coaches, we all have to get better."

The defense hasn't been able to consistently stop the run or the pass as the halfway point of the season nears, which are problems Woods admitted he didn't see happening with his group at this stage of the year after the defense retained nine of 11 starters from last season. The Browns rank 19th in the league against the pass (229.8 pass yards allowed per game) and 24th against the run (131.5 yards allowed per game).

Most of the Browns' starters are young — five of them are 24 or younger — although Woods said age can't be used as an excuse, especially when the group also has several established veterans.

Woods has simplified the defense in the last month in hopes of finding a spark but the adjustments so far have yet to halt the three-game losing streak.

"I thought there would be more things we could do at this point," Woods said. "Not that more means better, but we do have some young guys in there playing for us at all three levels of the defense, and they're learning too. I thought we would be further along, obviously. There are a lot of things we're trying to clean up, and we just have to clean them up in a hurry."

The Browns' playoff hopes will still be very much alive if they pick up wins in their next two games. With matchups against the Ravens and Bengals, the Browns have an opportunity to push their record to a manageable 4-4, including a 3-0 mark in the division, if they can correct the defensive issues.

It starts with stopping Lamar Jackson on Sunday in Baltimore. The defense did exactly that a year ago with many of the same players still on the roster now, and their results from that game — which was a 16-10 loss but featured four interceptions by the defense — provides some confidence that they can do it again.