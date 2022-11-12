The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Dolphins

3. Limit the Big Plays

In the words of the legendary Dan Patrick, "you can't stop them, you can only hope to contain them." That is absolutely true of the Dolphins dynamic duo at wide receiver, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Hill leads the NFL with 76 receptions and 1,104 yards (no, that is not a misprint, and yes, it is in NFL record through nine games) and is on pace to be the first player to break the 2,000-yard barrier in a single season. Waddle is fifth in the NFL with 812 yards, fourth with six touchdowns and his 17.3 yards per catch is the highest figure amongst the top 30 receivers in yardage this year. They are on pace for 3,619 yards together this year, which would shatter the record for a duo in a single season by about … 500 yards.

When it comes to big plays, they are as dangerous as it gets. Hill leads the league with 30 receptions of 15-plus yards, while Waddle is second with 22. They are the only two players in the league with 600-plus receiving yards on passes of more than 10 yards in the air, so they make plays at every level of the field. In fact, Hill is the league's most dangerous vertical threat, totaling 16 receptions of 50-plus yards since 2016, most in the league.