What They're Saying

What the Dolphins are saying about the Browns

Cleveland heads to Miami for Week 10

Nov 11, 2022 at 01:20 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Sunday with the Dolphins, we're checking out what they're saying in Miami about the game.

This one in particular is a lot greater than people realize. This Cleveland Browns team is no joke. They are a good football team. One of the only – I mean, their record is their record. Whatever this means is that I think they can beat any football team in the National Football League on any week, and you can't say that about every team. Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on the Browns

Transcript | Mike McDaniel's media availability

Yeah, I'm excited to watch Jacoby play. I've been watching him play all season. He's been playing great so it's going to be good. Jacoby's real funny so I'm excited to just chop it up. I know he's got some jokes for us, for sure. Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle on playing against QB Jacoby Brissett, who was with the Dolphins last season
They've got two great running backs. I feel like Nick (Chubb) is in a league of his own, does a lot of great things. He's one of those people that he gets stronger as the game goes on. And as you hit him more and more, he just keeps churning those legs and keep doing what he does. And Kareem Hunt is kind of more of the same. Like real electric, could do a lot of things. Like I said, once you hit him, he kind of bounces off and gains acceleration off stuff like that. Dolphins LB Bradley Chubb on facing Browns RBs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt

Top Quotes | Media Availability Nov. 9

You’d be hard-pressed not to call him the best back in the league, simply because of what I talked to players all the time about. I see better than I hear, and the tape shows me that he’s playing at a level that – you can’t stamp that he’s the best because you haven’t been combing every player at the position throughout the league. That’s kind of irresponsible. But I’d be surprised if there’s a higher level of play simply because he’s hard to tackle, and they hand him the ball and you’re trying to stop the ball. That by itself – when you require – I don’t know what the analytics would be on it, but I bet it’d be pretty crazy on how often the first tackler brings him down. McDaniel on Nick Chubb
They do a lot of great things schematically and you can tell their offense understands how good of a player he is because they block hard for him, knowing that he at any given time can break a big one. McDaniel on Chubb

