Browns activate RB Jerome Ford, sign DT Roderick Perry II to active roster

The Cleveland Browns have activated RB Jerome Ford from injured reserve. The club also signed DT Roderick Perry II to active roster from the practice squad and waived DE Isaac Rochell. The team has also elevated LB Jermaine Carter Jr. and TE Miller Forristall from the practice squad.

Ford, a fifth-round pick this year, appeared in the first four games and returned six kickoffs for 145 yards (24.2 avg.) with a long of 44. He sustained an ankle injury at Atlanta and was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 4 and was designated for return on Nov. 7. Ford will wear No. 34.

Perry is an undrafted rookie out of Illinois, where he started 50 games. He was active but did not play in two games this season. Perry will wear No. 64.

Carter is in his fifth NFL season out of Maryland. Originally a fifth-round selection by Carolina in 2018, he spent the 2018-21 seasons with the Panthers before spending this past offseason with Kansas City. He has notched 163 career tackles, half a sack and two fumble recoveries. Carter will wear No. 40.

Forristall is a first-year player out of Alabama. Originally signed by Tennessee as an undrafted free agent in 2021, he has appeared in five career games, all with the Browns (two in 2021 and three in 2022). Forristall will wear No. 86.

*A club can carry up to 55 players on its roster during a given week by elevating one or two players from its practice squad prior to the transaction deadline that precedes the game. The rule allows teams a larger pool from which to select their 47 or 48 game-day active players. Any player elevated from the practice squad for this purpose will immediately revert to his team's practice squad the day following the game.

