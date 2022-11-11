Injury Report

Injury Report: Browns rule out David Njoku, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah vs. Dolphins

Michael Dunn was also listed as questionable, and Wyatt Teller will play his first game since Week 6

Nov 11, 2022 at 02:00 PM
The Browns will be without TE David Njoku (ankle) and LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee) Sunday when they play the Dolphins.

Both players were the only two the Browns ruled out for Week 10. They'll each miss their second consecutive game after suffering their injuries in Week 7 against the Ravens.

"Obviously, didn't have David there last week and JOK, so you practice other guys and you get them ready, all the while using all of these days to try and get them to the game," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "That is the NFL where sometimes you find out a play into a game that you don't have a guy, sometimes you are getting close and sometimes you know you don't have them for a couple of weeks. That is our job as coaches and as players just to have a plan, and then guys have to be ready to step up."

Photos: Dolphins Week Practice

Check out photos of players and coaches working to prepare for the teams regular season game against the Miami Dolphins

Safety John Johnson III (43) and Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Michael Woods II (12) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back John Kelly (41) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Center Jordan Meredith (60) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Mike Brown (48) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Defensive Line Coach Jordan Thomas during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Bill Willis Diversity Fellow Israel Woolfork and Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Michael Woods II (12) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Bill Willis Diversity Fellow Israel Woolfork during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Chester Rogers (80) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Daylen Baldwin (17) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Nutrition Intern Danielle Julifs during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Training Intern Maikee Migallos during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Dakota Allen (56) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
OG and backup center Michael Dunn (back) was also ruled questionable for Week 10.

Stefanski said Njoku didn't experience any setbacks in his injury this week and is "trying like crazy" to return. Even though he won't play, Owusu-Koramoah still made progress this week in his recovery, too — he practiced Friday for the first time since suffering his injury.

RB Wyatt Teller is also set to play his first game since he suffered a calf injury in Week 6 against the Patriots. He was unlisted on the injury report.

"Another guy who was here all weekend over that bye using every minute available to him to get better," Stefanski said. "I think he's obviously progressing."

The Browns already received positive injury news this week when CB Denzel Ward said Thursday that he'll play Sunday against the Dolphins. Ward missed the last three games due to a concussion and should provide extra protection for the secondary as they prepare for one of the league's top receiving duos this season in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

"Obviously, excited to get Denzel back out there," Stefanski said. "We know the challenge. It's a huge challenge — some great receivers, a great quarterback and the scheme is really, really good. We understand the challenge, so it's good to have those guys."

With Njoku out, Harrison Bryant will likely see another elevated role at the position. He played a season-high 53 snaps when Njoku was out in Week 8.

It could also mean the Browns deploy more of their jump and "muscle" formations at the line of scrimmage, which is when as many as eight offensive linemen are used on a play.

"Potentially," Stefanski said. "It really depends on play and what you're trying to accomplish on that given play because we do have guys who are capable, and you can certainly jump into other personnel groupings to run plays.

"Again, David is a big part of who we are, he's a good football player and I don't want to take anything away from him, but there are other guys we can go to and there are other personnel groupings you can go to."

