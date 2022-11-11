Injury Report: Browns rule out David Njoku, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah vs. Dolphins

The Browns will be without TE David Njoku (ankle) and LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee) Sunday when they play the Dolphins.
Both players were the only two the Browns ruled out for Week 10. They'll each miss their second consecutive game after suffering their injuries in Week 7 against the Ravens.
"Obviously, didn't have David there last week and JOK, so you practice other guys and you get them ready, all the while using all of these days to try and get them to the game," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "That is the NFL where sometimes you find out a play into a game that you don't have a guy, sometimes you are getting close and sometimes you know you don't have them for a couple of weeks. That is our job as coaches and as players just to have a plan, and then guys have to be ready to step up."
OG and backup center Michael Dunn (back) was also ruled questionable for Week 10.
Stefanski said Njoku didn't experience any setbacks in his injury this week and is "trying like crazy" to return. Even though he won't play, Owusu-Koramoah still made progress this week in his recovery, too — he practiced Friday for the first time since suffering his injury.
RB Wyatt Teller is also set to play his first game since he suffered a calf injury in Week 6 against the Patriots. He was unlisted on the injury report.
"Another guy who was here all weekend over that bye using every minute available to him to get better," Stefanski said. "I think he's obviously progressing."
The Browns already received positive injury news this week when CB Denzel Ward said Thursday that he'll play Sunday against the Dolphins. Ward missed the last three games due to a concussion and should provide extra protection for the secondary as they prepare for one of the league's top receiving duos this season in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
"Obviously, excited to get Denzel back out there," Stefanski said. "We know the challenge. It's a huge challenge — some great receivers, a great quarterback and the scheme is really, really good. We understand the challenge, so it's good to have those guys."
With Njoku out, Harrison Bryant will likely see another elevated role at the position. He played a season-high 53 snaps when Njoku was out in Week 8.
It could also mean the Browns deploy more of their jump and "muscle" formations at the line of scrimmage, which is when as many as eight offensive linemen are used on a play.
"Potentially," Stefanski said. "It really depends on play and what you're trying to accomplish on that given play because we do have guys who are capable, and you can certainly jump into other personnel groupings to run plays.
"Again, David is a big part of who we are, he's a good football player and I don't want to take anything away from him, but there are other guys we can go to and there are other personnel groupings you can go to."