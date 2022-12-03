The Winning Mix

Presented by

The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Texans

Browns looking for their second consecutive win by taking care of business against the struggling Texans

Dec 03, 2022 at 09:15 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/site_images/nathan-zegura-hs-60x60.jpg
Nathan Zegura
120222_WinningMix

Late game heroics from Jacoby Brissett, David Njoku, Amari Cooper, Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett and the entire Browns team earned them a huge win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, keeping the 2022 season alive.

At 4-7, however, there is much work to be done and it starts with a win over the 1-9-1 Texans on Sunday by following the plan laid out in this week's Winning Mix.

Photos: Texans Week Practice

Check out photos of players and coaches working to prepare for the teams regular season game against the Houston Texans

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.
1 / 36

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.
2 / 36

Safety John Johnson III (43) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.
3 / 36

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Coach Drew Petzing and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.
4 / 36

Quarterback Coach Drew Petzing and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sam Kamara (92) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.
5 / 36

Linebacker Sam Kamara (92) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.
6 / 36

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.
7 / 36

Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.
8 / 36

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.
9 / 36

Defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Daylen Baldwin (17) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.
10 / 36

Wide Receiver Daylen Baldwin (17) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.
11 / 36

Defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Roderick Perry II (64) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.
12 / 36

Defensive tackle Roderick Perry II (64) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.
13 / 36

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.
14 / 36

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (56) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.
15 / 36

Linebacker Tae Davis (56) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.
16 / 36

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.
17 / 36

Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.
18 / 36

Quarterback Kellen Mond (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.
19 / 36

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.
20 / 36

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (56) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.
21 / 36

Linebacker Tae Davis (56) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.
22 / 36

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.
23 / 36

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.
24 / 36

Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.
25 / 36

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.
26 / 36

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.
27 / 36

Quarterback Kellen Mond (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.
28 / 36

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.
29 / 36

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.
30 / 36

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (56) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.
31 / 36

Linebacker Tae Davis (56) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.
32 / 36

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.
33 / 36

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.
34 / 36

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.
35 / 36

Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (56) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.
36 / 36

Linebacker Tae Davis (56) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 30, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

1. End the game in the first half

The Texans have lost six straight games by a touchdown or more, and many of them have been decided by halftime, so let's keep that trend going. In their last two games, the Texans have been outscored 50-0 in the first half and have trailed by at least 20 points in both games.  Offensively, the Texans have been anemic in those first halves, producing just four first downs, 37 total yards and zero points. In fact, the opposing defense has scored more touchdowns than the Texans in the first half of the last two contests.

The Browns are one of the best quick strike teams in the NFL, with touchdowns on their opening possession in six games, including three straight games and four of the last five. Jump on the Texans early and follow the path of recent games with a monster first half that puts this one away and allows the Browns to cruise to victory in the second half.

2. Get Deshaun Watson going

A good way to have a high-scoring first half and to get ready for a hopefully epic run to close out the season is to get your quarterback, Deshaun Watson, going early.

It's been 700 days since Watson last played quarterback, so getting him into a good rhythm early will be important not just for this game, but for those yet to come. He's near the top of the rankings in NFL history in multiple categories including, first in completion percentage (68 percent), second in quarterback rating (104.5) and third in yards per attempt (8.3). He has played at an elite level, and getting the three-time Pro Bowler back into his typical form will be an important mission the Browns need to accomplish Sunday.

*3. Run the ball! *

One way to help your quarterback is with a dominant run game, and the Browns should be able to do just that against the 32nd-ranked Texans run defense — Houston is allowing a league-worst 168.6 yards per game on the ground.

The Texans have already allowed running backs to produce 1,592 yards (145 per game on 5.2 yards per carry) and 14 rushing touchdowns in just 11 games this season. Five backs have rushed for more than 140 yards individually against the Texans this year, including a monster 219-yard, two-touchdown performance by Titans RB Derrick Henry in Week 8.

Nick Chubb already has six 100-yard games this year and has topped 100 in all four of the Browns wins, so let's get him there on Sunday — and also into the end zone for a new career-best 13 rushing touchdowns.

Related Links

Related Content

news

The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Buccaneers

The Browns are back at FirstEnergy Stadium for Week 12

news

The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Bills

Browns look to rebound with a win over the AFC-favorite Buffalo Bills

news

The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Dolphins

Browns look to build on big win over the Bengals with their second consecutive victory in Miami

news

The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals

Browns have to end their losing streak and find a critical division win over the Bengals

news

The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Baltimore Ravens

Browns have to end their losing streak and get a critical division win over the Ravens

news

The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the New England Patriots

Browns face a critical matchup with the Patriots in the quest to get to 3-3

news

The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Los Angeles Chargers

Browns look to bounce back with a big win over the Chargers to get to 3-2 on the season

news

The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Atlanta Falcons

Browns look to win back to back games and get to 3-1 on the young season

news

The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers

Browns look to get to back on track against the Steelers on Thursday Night Football

news

The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the New York Jets

Browns look to get to 2-0 in the home opener against the Jets

news

The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Carolina Panthers

Browns look to open the season with a Week 1 win on the road in Carolina

Advertising