Injury Report: David Njoku ruled out vs. Texans

CB Greg Newsome II (concussion) is also set to play for the first time since Week 10

Dec 02, 2022
The Browns ruled out just one player, TE David Njoku (knee), for their Week 13 game against the Texans on Sunday at NRG Stadium.

Njoku will miss his third game of the season and first since he suffered the knee injury last Sunday against the Buccaneers. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said the injury occurred late in the game.

"He wasn't able to practice this week, so that makes it hard (to play) when you can't," Stefanski said. "If he was able to go today, then you say he has a chance but wasn't able to go today."

Harrison Bryant will step back into the top tight end role with Njoku out, with Pharaoh Brown set to man the other tight end spot. Bryant has caught nine passes for 65 yards and one touchdown in the last three games and will be one of the top receiving weapons available for QB Deshaun Watson in his Browns debut.

"I know that when you watch older films and watch games where he was playing, he did target his tight ends," Bryant said. "(The Texans) had some good tight ends there. So whatever opportunities were presented this weekend in the tight end room, we're going to go out and try to make all of them."

All three cornerbacks that were on the injury report — Denzel Ward (ankle, hamstring), Greg Newsome II (concussion) and A.J. Green (head) — had no injury designation and are expected to play.

Newsome will play his first game since Week 10 after he suffered his concussion in practice on Nov. 18.

"As you know, it's always good to have Greg out there," Stefanski said. "Those injuries are tough and to be without him is tough, but guys stepped up. He's a good football player — good in coverage and physical in the run game, and he's ball aware. We're excited to have him."

