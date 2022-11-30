Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at 1 p.m. EST at NRG Stadium.
Matchup
- The Browns are 4-7 and coming off a 23-17 win over the Buccaneers. The Texans are 1-9-1 and coming off a 30-15 loss to the Dolphins.
- The Texans lead the all-time regular season series, 7-5. The Browns won the last game, 31-21, on Sept. 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Storylines to Watch
- Watson Debut – QB Deshaun Watson will make his Browns debut and start his first NFL game since Jan. 3, 2021.
- Back-to-Back – The Browns are looking to win back-to-back games for the first time this season.
- Run It Up – After rushing for over 100 yards in a game for the sixth time this season last week, RB Nick Chubb will look for another big game against a Texans run defense that ranks 32nd in the league. Houston has allowed 168.6 rushing yards per game.
Watch on TV
Pregame: Browns Countdown, presented by Elk + Elk, Sunday 10:30 a.m., News 5 Cleveland
Game: Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Jay Feely, Aditi Kinkhabwala (sidelines)
NFL+
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: Browns Game Day/Kickoff Show, presented by Bally BET, 9 a.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map
Postgame: The Official Postgame Show, presented by Howard Hanna, 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)
