How to Watch and Listen

Presented by

Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans on Dec. 4, 2022

Nov 30, 2022 at 12:50 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
Browns_22_Watch&Listen_2560x1440_W13

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at 1 p.m. EST at NRG Stadium.

Matchup

  • The Browns are 4-7 and coming off a 23-17 win over the Buccaneers. The Texans are 1-9-1 and coming off a 30-15 loss to the Dolphins.
  • The Texans lead the all-time regular season series, 7-5. The Browns won the last game, 31-21, on Sept. 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Storylines to Watch

  • Watson Debut – QB Deshaun Watson will make his Browns debut and start his first NFL game since Jan. 3, 2021.
  • Back-to-Back – The Browns are looking to win back-to-back games for the first time this season.
  • Run It Up – After rushing for over 100 yards in a game for the sixth time this season last week, RB Nick Chubb will look for another big game against a Texans run defense that ranks 32nd in the league. Houston has allowed 168.6 rushing yards per game.

Watch on TV

Pregame: Browns Countdown, presented by Elk + Elk, Sunday 10:30 a.m., News 5 Cleveland

Game: Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Jay Feely, Aditi Kinkhabwala (sidelines)

NFL+

• Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Get NFL+

Listen Live

In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.

Pregame: Browns Game Day/Kickoff Show, presented by Bally BET, 9 a.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App

Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map

Postgame: The Official Postgame Show, presented by Howard Hanna, 92.3 The Fan WKRK

Announcers: Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)

Social Media

Twitter: @Browns, @AnthonyPoisal, @NathanZegura

Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns

Instagram: @clevelandbrowns

Related Content

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 27, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills on Nov. 20, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins on Nov. 13, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns on Oct. 31, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 23, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream  New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns on Oct. 16, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns on Oct. 9, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 2, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns on Sept. 22, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream New York Jets at Cleveland Browns on Sept. 18, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers on Sept. 7, 2022

Advertising