Nick Chubb looks to bring awareness to SIDS through 'My Cause My Cleats'

Nick Chubb is bringing awareness to a cause with deep ties to his family for the NFL's "My Cause My Cleats" initiative in Week 13.

Chubb, the Browns' three-time Pro Bowl RB, will wear cleats on Sunday dedicated to the First Candle organization, which is committed to the elimination of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and other sleep-related infant deaths through education, while providing support for grieving families who have suffered a loss. SIDS is the sudden and often unexplained death of an infant younger than 1 year old, and it's commonly related to sleep.

The idea for Chubb was inspired by his sister, Neidra, who's dedicated her life to bringing awareness to SIDS after she lost her own child, Junior, in 2018. She is part of the Board of Directors for First Candle.