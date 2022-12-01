Browns Mailbag: How will the offense adjust with Deshaun Watson?

How will the Browns adjust their offense to the addition of Deshaun Watson? - Charlie B., Springfield, Ohio

Kevin Stefanski was asked this exact question Monday, so we'll kick this answer off with what he said:

"'We will see' is probably the short answer. What we will always do is try to maximize the talents of our players, so there are things that you certainly will do with Deshaun. There were things that Jacoby (Brissett) was really good at. We just want to always be thinking about your players and doing what they do best. Ultimately, it's our job to look at our players who we have and what are the things that we want to do to maximize their talents."

Stefanski obviously wasn't going to break down the Xs and Os of what will change in his answer, but we got a decent sense of what the Browns could do with Watson when he worked with the first team for most of training camp and offseason workouts. Watson should help the Browns expand their playbook because of his mobility, which likely means some run-pass option and read option plays, QB rollouts and perhaps some designed QB runs are ahead — basically, any type of play that allows Watson to run with the ball and possibly deceive the defense.

We've known since his first season as the Browns' head coach that Stefanski loves to be creative, and having a shifty QB like Watson should allow him to tap even more into that side of the playbook. The threat of RBs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt will help the Browns amplify Watson's skills even more and give defenses a very difficult time preparing for them each week.

Stacking "the box," the middle of the level of the defense, with extra players should become less common, which means it'll be harder to stop Chubb and Hunt. When Chubb was asked Wednesday if he thinks Watson's presence will prevent teams from stuffing the box, he replied, "I hope so."

"I guess we won't know until Sunday," he said, "but I guess they'll have to come up with a better plan for whatever we do."

It might not be reasonable to expect the Browns to immediately boast a different-looking offense Sunday in Houston. Remember: Watson hasn't started an NFL game in nearly 700 days, and Stefanski acknowledged Wednesday that "there's plenty of tape out there the Texans already have" on Watson because they're his former team, after all.

Changes, however, will certainly take place with the offense.