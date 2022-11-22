Cleveland Browns vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. EST at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matchup
- The Browns are 3-7 and coming off a 31-23 loss to the Bills. The Buccaneers are 5-5 and coming off their bye week. Before the bye, they defeated the Seahawks, 21-16.
- The Browns lead the all-time regular season series, 6-4. The Browns lost the last game, 26-23, in overtime in Week 7 on Oct. 21, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Storylines to Watch
- Stopping Brady - The Browns are 7-1 all-time against Buccaneers QB Tom Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl winner last played the Browns in Week 8 of 2019 and defeated them, 27-13. He last played at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 5 of 2016, giving Cleveland a 33-13 loss.
- Turn the Tide - The Browns are on a two-game losing streak, their second losing streak of the season.
- Stefanski vs. NFC - Kevin Stefanski is 8-3 against NFC opponents in his third season as the Browns' head coach.
Watch on TV
Pregame: Browns Countdown, presented by Elk + Elk, Sunday 10:30 a.m., News 5 Cleveland
Game: Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
NFL+
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: Browns Game Day/Kickoff Show, presented by Bally BET, 9 a.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map
Postgame: The Official Postgame Show, presented by Howard Hanna, 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)
