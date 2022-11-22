How to Watch and Listen

Presented by

Cleveland Browns vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 27, 2022

Nov 22, 2022 at 05:45 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
Browns_22_Watch&Listen_2560x1440 (3)

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. EST at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matchup

  • The Browns are 3-7 and coming off a 31-23 loss to the Bills. The Buccaneers are 5-5 and coming off their bye week. Before the bye, they defeated the Seahawks, 21-16.
  • The Browns lead the all-time regular season series, 6-4. The Browns lost the last game, 26-23, in overtime in Week 7 on Oct. 21, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Storylines to Watch

  • Stopping Brady - The Browns are 7-1 all-time against Buccaneers QB Tom Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl winner last played the Browns in Week 8 of 2019 and defeated them, 27-13. He last played at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 5 of 2016, giving Cleveland a 33-13 loss.
  • Turn the Tide - The Browns are on a two-game losing streak, their second losing streak of the season.
  • Stefanski vs. NFC - Kevin Stefanski is 8-3 against NFC opponents in his third season as the Browns' head coach.

Watch on TV

Pregame: Browns Countdown, presented by Elk + Elk, Sunday 10:30 a.m., News 5 Cleveland

Game: Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

NFL+

• Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Get NFL+

Listen Live

In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.

Pregame: Browns Game Day/Kickoff Show, presented by Bally BET, 9 a.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App

Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map

Postgame: The Official Postgame Show, presented by Howard Hanna, 92.3 The Fan WKRK

Announcers: Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)

Social Media

Twitter: @Browns, @NathanZegura, @AnthonyPoisal

Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns

Instagram: @clevelandbrowns

Related Content

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills on Nov. 20, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins on Nov. 13, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns on Oct. 31, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 23, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream  New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns on Oct. 16, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns on Oct. 9, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 2, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns on Sept. 22, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream New York Jets at Cleveland Browns on Sept. 18, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers on Sept. 7, 2022

news

Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns on Aug. 27, 2022

Advertising