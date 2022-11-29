M.J. Emerson Jr. showcases remarkable rookie growth with dominant Week 12 performance

Emerson's opportunities over the last six games have largely come due to injuries in the cornerback room. Ward missed four games due to a concussion, and Emerson played nearly every snap in his absence. A week after Emerson was reverted to rotational duties because Ward returned, Greg Newsome also suffered a concussion, and Emerson was back to a full-time role.

Whenever the room is fully healthy, the Browns likely won't stop using Emerson. He's garnered seven pass breakups in the last six games, and his 73.2 overall grade for the season from Pro Football Focus ranks 20th among all cornerbacks. Players producing at that clip are hard to sit down.

"Weekly, I just feel myself getting better and getting my technique down," he said. "Muscle memory. It's felt natural now. It's coming together."

Perhaps opposing teams will begin to play Emerson differently soon because of his recent success, but doing so would require throwing more in Ward or Newsome's direction. Most teams won't find those options very attractive, either.

That's a problem the Browns don't have to worry about, though, and with the way Emerson has played all season, they'd probably prefer them to keep throwing his way.