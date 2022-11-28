News & Notes: Kevin Stefanski believes Deshaun Watson 'will be ready to roll' in Browns debut

The Deshaun Watson era has arrived in Cleveland, and judging by what his teammates have seen in his two weeks of practice, he should be ready for his first start Sunday in Houston.

Watson was officially returned to the Browns' active roster Monday after serving an 11-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy. He'll start for the Browns next Sunday in Houston against the Texans and will be reacclimated with the first team offense in practice this week.

From CB M.J. Emerson Jr., Watson's arm has looked crisp even though he's worked with the scout team, which practices against the first team defense.

"He threw a fade on me, and it was like — I can't really explain it," Emerson said Monday. "It was like an overhead, back-shoulder fade that only the receiver could catch. It was out of bounds and a receiver had to throw both his arms over his shoulder to catch the ball. And I had no chance to make that play … That was a great throw."

The Browns believe Watson will be able to step in and deliver those types of throws in their remaining six games as they look to make a push toward the playoffs. That job will still be tough even with Watson back due to the 4-7 record the Browns accumulated in the first 11 games, but hope is still high among players that a strong finish is ahead after they defeated the Buccaneers in overtime in Week 12.

Now, they have a three-time Pro Bowl QB stepping in to provide a boost to the offense.

"I have seen it and seen some of the things that he can do," WR Donovan Peoples-Jones said. "It's amazing. I'm definitely excited to play with him and excited to continue to keep winning and keep our win streak up."

Head coach Kevin Stefanski believes Watson should have a smooth transition into the starting role because of that practice work. He's also been able to work out with the team's training staff, attend meetings and meet individually with coaches since Oct. 10.

"Next step is obviously being out there taking all of the first team reps," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He's been doing a nice job getting the defense ready with the scout team reps that he's gotten. I think he's done a nice job with his time away physically, staying sharp and mentally staying sharp, so I think he'll be ready to roll."

Watson also spent extensive time working with the first team offense during offseason workouts and training camp, reps that Stefanski also believes have carried over well to practice and kept him ready for his debut.