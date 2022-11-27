By the Numbers

By the Numbers: Nick Chubb clears 1,000 yards for 4th straight season and hits 2 more milestones

Chubb's game-winning TD moved him into 3rd in Browns history with 48 for his career

Nov 27, 2022 at 05:52 PM
We're breaking down the most important numbers from the Browns' 23-17 overtime victory over the Buccaneers.

1,039 — Rushing yards on the season for Nick Chubb, who cleared the 1,000-yard mark for the fourth straight year.

28 — That's how many times Chubb, who had 116 yards Sunday, has cleared 100 yards in a game for his career. He moved past Leroy Kelly to become second in Browns history with most 100-yard games.

48 — Career rushing TDs for Chubb, who moved past Mike Pruitt for third in Browns history with his game-winning TD run in overtime.

96 — Rushing yards allowed by the Browns defense, which came into Sunday's game having allowed 195 and 171 rushing yards, respectively, in its past two games. The Bucs got 35 of their 96 on one carry, as the Browns largely bottled up Tampa Bay's ground attack.

0 — Points allowed by the Browns in the final 32 minutes of game play.

3 — Pass plays of 20 yards or more the Browns allowed Sunday as they largely kept Tom Brady and the Bucs offense in front of them.

45 — Yards on a reception by Amari Cooper late in Sunday's overtime period. One of Cooper's longest catches of the season set up Chubb's game-winning score.

11 — Third-down stops by the Browns defense, which made a number of big ones in the fourth quarter and overtime to give the offense a chance to win the game.

10 — Sacks on the season for Myles Garrett, who had 1.5 on Sunday. It marks the fifth straight season Garrett has hit double digits.

31 — Years since the Browns won an overtime game with a touchdown. The last one came in a 30-24 victory over the Chargers, when David Brandon's pick-six secured the game.

