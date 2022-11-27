By the Numbers: Nick Chubb clears 1,000 yards for 4th straight season and hits 2 more milestones

0 — Points allowed by the Browns in the final 32 minutes of game play.

3 — Pass plays of 20 yards or more the Browns allowed Sunday as they largely kept Tom Brady and the Bucs offense in front of them.

45 — Yards on a reception by Amari Cooper late in Sunday's overtime period. One of Cooper's longest catches of the season set up Chubb's game-winning score.

11 — Third-down stops by the Browns defense, which made a number of big ones in the fourth quarter and overtime to give the offense a chance to win the game.

10 — Sacks on the season for Myles Garrett, who had 1.5 on Sunday. It marks the fifth straight season Garrett has hit double digits.