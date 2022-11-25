Jacoby Brissett ready to lead Browns one more time

To see what being a starting NFL quarterback means for Jacoby Brissett, look no further than his postgame interview from Week 1 in Charlotte.

Minutes removed from the Browns' 26-24 win over the Panthers, Brissett walked to the podium and began answering questions about how he led the Browns to their first 1-0 start in 18 years. He piloted Cleveland to a six-play, 20-yard drive in the final minute that led to a game-winning 58-yard kick from Cade York — a sequence that might've been the biggest drive of Brissett's seven-year career, which has been defined by quick and often unexpected transitions from a backup to a starting quarterback.

The game wasn't entirely smooth for Brissett, though.

It started with a scoreless first quarter, one where the offense looked flustered and was unable to consistently move the ball. The Browns didn't crack the scoreboard until they scored a touchdown midway through the second quarter.

Brissett, 29, was asked about the slow start three minutes into his press conference. Such questions usually draw straightforward answers from a QB, particularly after a win, but Brissett had the bigger picture of his career in mind.

"I think emotions were high," he said. "This moment …"

Brissett apologized, paused and looked down at the podium as the brown bill of his white Browns hat covered his face.

When he looked up again, his eyes welled with tears.

"The build-up to this moment, it goes further than, for me, from being here," he continued. "A long time coming to get to this point. And I've got to do a better job of calming those emotions down, especially in a lot of these critical situations. We made the right plays at the right time."

The scene was genuine from Brissett, which is one word most of his teammates would use to describe him after 10 games as their starting quarterback — and why that love from the locker room won't wane as Brissett prepares to step aside for Deshaun Watson.

With Watson set to return from an 11-game suspension in Week 13, Brissett will become a backup after his next start Sunday against the Buccaneers. The Browns are 3-7, far from where they expected to be before the season, but the players' trust in Brissett hasn't changed one bit since training camp.

That respect has been built because of the way Brissett has performed.

He's been good, if not exceptional at times with 2,398 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and five interception. If he was set to start all 17 games, he would be on pace for the best season of his career, which has mostly been composed of times he's stepped in as the backup for Tom Brady, Jimmy Garropolo, Andrew Luck and Tua Tagovailoa. His season has also one of the most efficient years by a Browns quarterback since the franchise returned to Cleveland in 1999.

He's given the Browns chances to win most games, which is all the team could've asked after he signed as a free agent last offseason.