Browns to honor servicemen, servicewomen, veterans during Salute to Service game vs. Buccaneers

The Cleveland Browns will highlight their year-round commitment local and national military appreciation by honoring active military members, veterans and their families throughout Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12 as part of the NFL's Salute to Service initiative held throughout November. This year's game is presented by CrossCountry Mortgage, the official mortgage partner of the Cleveland Browns, which is actively engaged in the team's tributes to servicemen and servicewomen during Salute to Service and through other military-focused initiatives.

Cleveland are recognizing individuals and veterans from each military branch, as well as their family members, throughout November and Sunday's game. The team will incorporate various in-stadium gameday elements honoring local heroes, as well as host representatives from USO Ohio, one of the Browns' First and Ten community partners.

Prior to kickoff, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Simon – a North Canton, Ohio native who served 19 years in the Marines – will be the team's First and Ten Coin Toss Captain. The national anthem will be sung by retired Navy Petty Officer First Class Generald Wilson, complemented by a flyover of U.S. Army Helicopters from the Ohio Army National Guard 1-137th Aviation Regiment, and the country's colors will be presented by the United States Coast Guard Ceremonial Honor Guard. More than 60 CrossCountry Mortgage veterans will also hold the on-field American flag during the moment.

As has been done at each home game since the national tragedy of 9/11, the team will once again salute individuals who protect the country and the local community through the Hats Off to Heroes Honor Row, which recognizes military members, police, firefighters, first responders and other local heroes through Browns Give Back. This week's moment will feature members of the Marines.

During halftime, the Browns will help showcase a presentation by the United States Coast Guard Silent Drill Team.

Browns fans can also participate in the efforts through Sunday's Browns Give Back First and Ten Toy Drive, in partnership with US Marines and Electronic Merchant Systems. Everyone is encouraged to bring new unwrapped gifts ($10+) for kids in need within Cuyahoga County or make a monetary donation at the gates when entering the stadium.

The Browns were proud to nominate Pro Bowl G Wyatt Teller as the team's 2022 Salute to ServiceAward _honoree, _whichannually recognizes NFL players, coaches, personnel and alumni who demonstrate an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community, as selected by NFL clubs. The son of retired Army Reserve Major Rick Teller, the back-to-back second-team All-Pro has consistently honored, empowered, and connected with the military community in Northeast Ohio since joining the franchise in 2019. In addition to regularly visiting with military members and veterans when onsite for events at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, Teller is an advocate for the Green Beret Foundation and will support efforts when the USS Cleveland is docked locally in 2024.

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the Browns – including LB Sione Takitaki, DE Tommy Togiai and DE Chase Winovich – hosted a wheelchair flag football clinic and scrimmage at the Cleveland Heights Community Center for veterans in collaboration with Adaptive Sports Ohio and CrossCountry Mortgage.

The Browns, in partnership with Elk & Elk and USO Ohio, earlier this month welcomed volunteers at FirstEnergy Stadium to assemble more than 300 care packages that will be distributed to Northeast Ohio servicemembers prior to their deployment. CB Martin Emerson Jr., WR Mike Harley and CB A.J. Greenwere among the group who participated to show their support. CrossCountry Mortgage, assisted by the Browns, also hosted a volunteering event to provide children of servicemembers with stuffed bears through Operation Gratitude.

Additionally, veterans who currently work for CrossCountry Mortgage were invited to a private dinner last week and were joined by CB Greg Newsome IIand Browns executives. CrossCountry Mortgage – which has hosted various community events and projects of its own and in collaboration with the Browns throughout Veterans Month that are dedicated to military appreciation – currently employs nearly 300 veterans.

The Salute to Service campaign aligns with a long-standing NFL tradition of supporting America's service branches, including a more than 50-year partnership with the USO that hosts overseas visits to troops and trips to military hospitals nationwide. RB Demetric Felton(2022),Browns Legends Joe Thomas(2010), RB Eric Metcalf(2013) and other former Browns personnel have participated in weeklong NFL-USO Tours, where they interacted with and thanked military personnel on multiple bases overseas.

Each year, the NFL and its 32 teams come together to honor members of the military as part of the NFL's Salute to Servicecampaign. The league's year-round military appreciation efforts culminate in November with NFL Salute to Service games and other special events honoring veterans, active-duty service members and their families.

Salute to Service is a year-round effort to honor, empower, and connect the nation's service members, veterans and their families. It is grounded in deep partnership with non-profits and organizations focused on the military community in the United States and across the world. The NFL extends its appreciation of the military community through special moments of recognition at games and events, as well as visits to military bases both domestically and internationally throughout the year.

The NFL, along with its teams and partners, is proud to support five core partners through Salute to Service:the Pat Tillman Foundation (PTF), Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), United Service Organizations (USO), Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF), and Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) Since 2011, more than $58 million has been raised for the league's military nonprofit partners.

