Injury Report

Presented by

Injury Report: Browns rule out CB Greg Newsome vs. Buccaneers

RG Wyatt Teller and Hjalte Froholdt, who started at center for the Browns last week, were off the injury report and are expected to play

Nov 25, 2022 at 02:48 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

112522_InjuryReport

The Browns' injury report heading into Sunday's game against the Buccaneers is a light one.

CB Greg Newsome II (concussion) was the lone Browns player ruled out for Week 12. He'll miss his second straight game and will likely be replaced again in the starting lineup by rookie M.J. Emerson Jr.

Emerson will likely start on the outside, while A.J. Green could be in line to handle Newsome's typical duties in the slot. Green played 28 snaps at the slot position last Sunday against the Bills, according to Pro Football Focus.

Notable players who were not on the injury report — and thus are expected to play — include guards Wyatt Teller (calf) and Hjalte Froholdt. Teller didn't practice Thursday due to his injury but practiced Wednesday and Friday. Froholdt, meanwhile, missed practice Wednesday and Thursday due to an illness.

"(Teller) was able to practice today on a limited basis," head coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday. "We're hoping that he's looking like himself and is ready to go."

Froholdt is set to be the starting center after the Browns placed Ethan Pocic on injured reserve. Pocic was the third Browns center to be placed on injured reserve, joining Michael Dunn and Nick Harris. He played all but two snaps at the position last week after Pocic exited the game with a knee injury.

"It was good getting back in today, getting the calls down and getting a rhythm with the guys around me," Froholdt said.

Photos: Buccaneers Week Practice

Check out photos of players and coaches working to prepare for the teams regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
1 / 48

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Greg Mancz (65) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
2 / 48

Center Greg Mancz (65) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
3 / 48

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
4 / 48

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
5 / 48

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
6 / 48

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
7 / 48

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
8 / 48

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
9 / 48

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
10 / 48

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
11 / 48

Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
12 / 48

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
13 / 48

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
14 / 48

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Will Holden (62) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
15 / 48

Offensive tackle Will Holden (62) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
16 / 48

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
17 / 48

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
18 / 48

Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
19 / 48

Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
20 / 48

Quarterback Kellen Mond (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (79) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
21 / 48

Offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (79) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
22 / 48

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Michael Woods II (12) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
23 / 48

Wide Receiver Michael Woods II (12) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jermaine Carter (40) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
24 / 48

Linebacker Jermaine Carter (40) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
25 / 48

Defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
26 / 48

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Center Greg Mancz (65) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
27 / 48

Center Greg Mancz (65) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
28 / 48

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Assistant Jonathan Decoster during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
29 / 48

Offensive Assistant Jonathan Decoster during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Will Holden (62) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
30 / 48

Offensive tackle Will Holden (62) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
31 / 48

Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
32 / 48

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
33 / 48

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
34 / 48

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Athletic Trainer Gordon Williams during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
35 / 48

Assistant Athletic Trainer Gordon Williams during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
36 / 48

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
37 / 48

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) plays soccer after practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
38 / 48

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) plays soccer after practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Chief of Staff and Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Callie Brownson plays soccer after practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
39 / 48

Chief of Staff and Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Callie Brownson plays soccer after practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) plays soccer after practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
40 / 48

Kicker Cade York (3) plays soccer after practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) plays soccer after practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
41 / 48

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) plays soccer after practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) plays soccer after practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
42 / 48

Safety John Johnson III (43) plays soccer after practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
A soccer ball after practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
43 / 48

A soccer ball after practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) plays soccer after practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
44 / 48

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) plays soccer after practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) plays soccer after practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
45 / 48

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) plays soccer after practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) and Safety Grant Delpit (22) plays soccer after practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
46 / 48

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) and Safety Grant Delpit (22) plays soccer after practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) plays soccer after practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
47 / 48

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) plays soccer after practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) plays soccer after practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.
48 / 48

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) plays soccer after practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Injury Report: David Njoku, Greg Newsome questionable vs. Bills

Njoku said he's "ready to go" and expects to play in Week 11

news

Injury Report: Browns rule out David Njoku, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah vs. Dolphins

Michael Dunn was also listed as questionable, and Wyatt Teller will play his first game since Week 6

news

Injury Report: Browns rule out 4 players, list 4 others as questionable vs. Bengals

The Browns will be without their top tight end, right guard and cornerback in Week 8

news

Injury Report: Browns rule out 2 Pro Bowlers vs. Ravens, list 2 others as questionable

The Browns also appear ready to add newly-acquired LB Deion Jones to the active roster

news

Injury Report: Browns rule out DE Jadeveon Clowney, CB Denzel Ward vs. Patriots

Clowney and Ward each suffered injuries last week against the Chargers. OT Joe Haeg was also ruled out with a concussion.

news

Injury Report: Myles Garrett expected to play, 2 other D-linemen questionable vs. Chargers

Myles Garrett is expected to play Sunday against Los Angeles

news

Injury Report: Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney questionable, Browns rule out 2 other players vs. Falcons

Garrett did not practice this week but returned to the team Thursday after he was involved in a car accident Monday

news

Injury Report: Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio, Jack Conklin expected to play vs. Steelers

The Browns received positive injury news on three key players before the Thursday night matchup against Pittsburgh

news

Injury Report: Browns rule out Chris Hubbard, list Jack Conklin as questionable vs. Jets

DT Perrion Winfrey also missed practice Friday due to team discipline

news

Injury Report: Greedy Williams ruled out, 3 others questionable vs. Panthers

OT Jack Conklin (knee), OT Chris Hubbard (elbow) and WR Michael Woods II (hamstring) are questionable heading into Week 1

news

Injury Report: CB Greg Newsome II returns to practice

7 players were held out of final practice before preseason game vs. Bears

Advertising