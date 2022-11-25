Injury Report: Browns rule out CB Greg Newsome vs. Buccaneers

The Browns' injury report heading into Sunday's game against the Buccaneers is a light one.

CB Greg Newsome II (concussion) was the lone Browns player ruled out for Week 12. He'll miss his second straight game and will likely be replaced again in the starting lineup by rookie M.J. Emerson Jr.

Emerson will likely start on the outside, while A.J. Green could be in line to handle Newsome's typical duties in the slot. Green played 28 snaps at the slot position last Sunday against the Bills, according to Pro Football Focus.

Notable players who were not on the injury report — and thus are expected to play — include guards Wyatt Teller (calf) and Hjalte Froholdt. Teller didn't practice Thursday due to his injury but practiced Wednesday and Friday. Froholdt, meanwhile, missed practice Wednesday and Thursday due to an illness.

"(Teller) was able to practice today on a limited basis," head coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday. "We're hoping that he's looking like himself and is ready to go."

Froholdt is set to be the starting center after the Browns placed Ethan Pocic on injured reserve. Pocic was the third Browns center to be placed on injured reserve, joining Michael Dunn and Nick Harris. He played all but two snaps at the position last week after Pocic exited the game with a knee injury.