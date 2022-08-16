Transactions

Browns place Nick Harris, Dawson Deaton on injured reserve

The Browns’ remaining centers include Ethan Pocic and Brock Hoffman

Aug 16, 2022 at 01:31 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The Browns on Tuesday placed center Nick Harris and guard Dawson Deaton on injured reserve, ending their seasons.

Harris, a third-year veteran, suffered a right knee injury Friday on the second play of the Browns' preseason game in Jacksonville. He was expected to be the Browns' starting center in 2022.

Deaton, a seventh-round rookie from Texas Tech, was carted off the field in Monday's practice.

The Browns' remaining centers on the roster include Ethan Pocic, who has taken first-team reps since Harris' injury, and Brock Hoffman, an undrafted rookie from Virginia Tech.

