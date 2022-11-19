Browns activate DE Chase Winovich, place G Michael Dunn on IR and make other roster moves

The Cleveland Browns have activated DE Chase Winovich from injured reserve. The team has also placed G Michael Dunn (back) on injured reserve. In addition, the team elevated LB Jermaine Carter Jr. and S Mike Brown from the practice squad.

Winovich, a fourth-year pro who was acquired via trade with New England this year, recorded one tackle in two games this season before sustaining a hamstring injury. He was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 20 and was designated for return on Nov. 7. He will wear No. 69.

Dunn has appeared in eight games with two starts this season.

Carter is in his fifth NFL season out of Maryland. Originally a fifth-round selection by Carolina in 2018, Carter has appeared in 66 career games, including last week's game at Miami. He has notched 163 career tackles, half a sack and two fumble recoveries. Carter will wear No. 40.