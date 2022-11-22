Browns sign C Greg Mancz, place C Ethan Pocic on IR

The Cleveland Browns have signed C Greg Mancz (pronounced: MANTS) and placed C Ethan Pocic (knee) on injured reserve. In addition, the team signed S Bubba Bolden and T Will Holden to the practice squad and released C Jordan Meredith from the practice squad

Mancz (6-4, 310) is a seventh-year player out of Toledo. He was originally signed by the Texans as undrafted free agent in 2015. Over the course of his career, he has started 32 of his 64 games with the Texans (2015-20), Dolphins (2021) and Bills (2022). He appeared in one game with the Bills this season and spent time on their practice squad. Mancz is a native of Cincinnati, Ohio and will wear No. 65.

Pocic started the first 10 games of the season. He sustained a knee injury in the first quarter against the Bills.

Bolden (6-2, 200) is an undrafted rookie, who was initially signed by the Seahawks. The Miami (Fla.) product had 127 tackles (10 for loss) two sacks, six pass defelections and five forced fumbles during his Miami tenure from 2019-21. Before transferring to Miami, he spent two years at the University of Southern California. Boldin is a native of Las Vegas, Nev.