Nick Chubb nominated for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award for 4th straight season

For the fourth consecutive year, Nick Chubb's elite sportsmanship is being recognized by the NFL.

Chubb is the Browns' nominee for the league's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, which recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field. One player from each team is nominated for the award, and Chubb has been the consistent pick for the Browns since his first nomination in 2019.

Since being drafted by the Browns in the second round in 2018, Chubb has entrenched himself as not only one of the league's best running backs — he's fourth in franchise history in rushing yards — but also a quiet, steady leader. Rarely one to celebrate a touchdown or big play, Chubb has earned the respect of his teammates and the fanbase by allowing his on-field performances speak for him.

Four former players from the NFL Legends Community — Warrick Dunn, Hall of Famer Curtis Martin, Leonard Wheeler and 2014 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award recipient Larry Fitzgerald — will select eight finalists (four in the AFC and four in the NFC) from the 32 nominees. Those eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players vote in December.