Browns rule out CB A.J. Green vs. Buccaneers

CB A.J. Green has been ruled out for the remainder of the Browns' matchup with the Buccaneers due to a head injury. Green exited the game in the second quarter.
With Green out, the Browns will be down two of their top cornerbacks in the second half. Cleveland was already without Greg Newsome II, their primary slot corner who was already missing his second straight game due to a concussion.
Green had been Newsome's replacement in the slot prior to his injury and was replaced at the position by Thomas Graham Jr. Their other top CBs include Denzel Ward, Greedy Williams and M.J. Emerson Jr.
