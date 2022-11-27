Postgame Recap

Browns battle late to secure OT win over Buccaneers

The Browns took things down to the last 2 minutes of overtime but used several big plays late to secure the win

Nov 27, 2022 at 04:41 PM
Anthony Poisal

In what was possibly his final start with the Browns this season, Jacoby Brissett led the Browns to a 23-17 win over the Buccaneers in overtime Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

After both sides went scoreless for the first 8 minutes of overtime, Brissett heaved a 46-yard pass to Amari Cooper to send the Browns down to the Buccaneers' 2-yard line. RB Nick Chubb punched the ball in two plays later with 24 seconds left to secure the win.

The win wouldn't have been possible, however, without a spectacular one-handed 12-yard touchdown grab from TE David Njoku with 37 seconds left to tie the game at 17-17. The score snapped a streak of eight-straight scoreless drives from the offense and set up a slow grind of an overtime, but the Browns ultimately found out a way to get that last score.

Moment that mattered most: After the first three drives of the overtime period were scoreless between both sides, the Browns found the firework they needed with Brissett's heave to Cooper. That allowed the Browns to get within yards of ending the game, and they could've done it with either a short field goal or touchdown.

Player of the game: Njoku, who likely made the catch of the season to tie the game with 37 seconds left. His one-handed grab was the reason why the Browns were able to send the game into overtime.

Stat of the game: 36. The Browns defense deserves ample credit for slowing the Buccaneers in overtime, holding QB Tom Brady to just 36 total yards in the overtime frame and also shutting Tampa Bay out in the fourth quarter DE Myles Garrett picked up a crucial sack on Brady on the third down before the game-winning drive by the Browns.

The game was decided when: Chubb took a carry and meandered through the trenches for the 3-yard touchdown. Once the Browns spoiled the Buccaneers' first drive of overtime, the first team that scored could end the game. After 9 scoreless overtime minutes, Chubb helped the Browns do just that.

What's next?: The Browns will travel to Houston next week for the first of two straight away games. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. from NRG Stadium, and Deshaun Watson is scheduled to make his first start with the Browns.

