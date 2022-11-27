Browns battle late to secure OT win over Buccaneers

Stat of the game: 36. The Browns defense deserves ample credit for slowing the Buccaneers in overtime, holding QB Tom Brady to just 36 total yards in the overtime frame and also shutting Tampa Bay out in the fourth quarter DE Myles Garrett picked up a crucial sack on Brady on the third down before the game-winning drive by the Browns.

The game was decided when: Chubb took a carry and meandered through the trenches for the 3-yard touchdown. Once the Browns spoiled the Buccaneers' first drive of overtime, the first team that scored could end the game. After 9 scoreless overtime minutes, Chubb helped the Browns do just that.