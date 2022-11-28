Nick Chubb nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week for Week 12

Nick Chubb dealt the final punch in the Browns' overtime win over the Buccaneers on Sunday — with a 3-yard scamper through the trenches and into the end zone, Chubb sealed the deal on the Browns' come-from-behind victory.

He also rushed 26 times for 116 yards, the sixth time this season he's cleared 100 rushing yards, and was once again a leading force for Cleveland's offense. As a result, he's up for the NFL's Ground Player of the Week honors, given to the top running back performance in the league each week.

Chubb’s big day pushed him over 1,000 rushing yards on the season, the fourth straight season he's eclipsed the number, and moved past Leroy Kelly to become second in Browns history with most 100-yard games. His rushing touchdown was also the 48th of his career, which moved him past Mike Pruitt for third in Browns history.

Chubb joins Las Vegas' Josh Jacobs and Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts as Week 12 nominees for the award.