Nick Chubb nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week for Week 12

Chubb crossed several career milestones with another big day against the Bucs

Nov 28, 2022 at 02:23 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

Nick Chubb dealt the final punch in the Browns' overtime win over the Buccaneers on Sunday — with a 3-yard scamper through the trenches and into the end zone, Chubb sealed the deal on the Browns' come-from-behind victory.

He also rushed 26 times for 116 yards, the sixth time this season he's cleared 100 rushing yards, and was once again a leading force for Cleveland's offense. As a result, he's up for the NFL's Ground Player of the Week honors, given to the top running back performance in the league each week.

Chubb’s big day pushed him over 1,000 rushing yards on the season, the fourth straight season he's eclipsed the number, and moved past Leroy Kelly to become second in Browns history with most 100-yard games. His rushing touchdown was also the 48th of his career, which moved him past Mike Pruitt for third in Browns history.

Chubb joins Las Vegas' Josh Jacobs and Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts as Week 12 nominees for the award.

Fans can cast their votes here.

Throughout the 2022 season, FedEx and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund will donate $2,000 in the name of each FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week to HBCUs across the United States. Over the course of the season, HBCUs will receive more than $100,000 in grants to support needs-based scholarships through the 2023-2024 school year.

Photos: In Focus - Postgame Celebrations against the Buccaneers

The Browns celebrate after a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

