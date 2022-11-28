Game Balls: 5 standouts who helped lead the Browns to a Week 12 victory

DE Myles Garrett

Garrett totaled his fourth multi-sack game this season and third in the last six games with a 1.5-sack game against Brady. Both sacks were on third-down plays, the first of which happened with two minutes left in the fourth quarter and second coming with three minutes left in overtime.

The Browns scored touchdowns on each of the offensive drives after Garrett took down Brady.

"It's the kind of standard I hold myself to," he said. "It's the kind of plays that you always view yourself as making. If you're that guy, you view yourself making those kind of plays in those moments against that kind of a competitor and someone who has achieved greatness. At the end of the day, I would like that. There's no better feeling, and this one was really special to me."

Garrett spent the final minutes of the game in pain, too, after a hard hit by a Buccaneers' offensive linemen reaggravated an injury in his left shoulder. Garrett finished the game and said he expects to play next Sunday in Houston.