News & Notes: Browns 'excited' to have Deshaun Watson back, but focus remains on Texans

Deshaun Watson took his first throws as the Browns' starting QB during the Browns' indoor practice Wednesday at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

On Sunday in Houston, he'll take his first throws in an actual game and make his Browns debut, a game that's been circled on the Browns' calendar all season once the league announced Watson would be suspended the first 11 games for violating the league's personal conduct policy. With Watson officially back, the Browns will look to expand their playbook on offense to maximize his wide array of skills — and the main goal, of course, is to build a winning streak in the final six games that could push them to the playoffs.

Watson has been able to practice with the Browns for the last two weeks, and the reviews from his teammates for how he's looked suggest Watson will be able to provide an immediate lift.

"He's special," RB Nick Chubb said. "He's a playmaker. He puts the ball exactly where he needs it to go. Guys like that. Guys are excited. We all are. We're ready."

While Watson's return has generated a bit of an extra buzz heading into Week 13, the Browns are keeping a normal vibe to the week inside the locker room. The focus is still on preparing for the Texans, whom the Browns aren't taking any less lightly because of their 1-9-1 record.

"It's an excitement for sure," LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah said. "We're a diverse team. Watson provides a diverse aspect of the offense to be in, not a different type of system, but provide more diversity. It's an excitement. Is it a different vibe in reference to our intention? No, our intention is still to win, still to work hard and still to execute."

Head coach Kevin Stefanski echoed that sentiment Wednesday as well — a new era might be beginning, but it's otherwise the same team with the same mindset of taking the season one week at a time.

"For this football team, for Deshaun and for the offense in particular to your question, they need to focus on playing good football this week," he said. "The big picture of what that means and that type of thing, I don't think our guys are worried about that. We have to worry about our preparation this week and make sure that we have a good plan for Houston.