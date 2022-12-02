News & Notes: Myles Garrett continues to dominate despite facing extra double-team looks

Myles Garrett didn't need to see any statistical data to know that he's the most double-teamed edge rusher in the NFL.
"Absolutely," he said when asked if he felt he was being double-teamed more this season. "I remember the last year and the last two years, I've been double teamed a lot. I feel like it's been that Jets game and the Steelers game where they just walked the tight end to whatever side I went to whether I switched or not. It was funny to see. It kind of made me feel good as far as the respect that they are paying me, but damn, I want to make some plays, too."
He has been, despite the extra man — or, in some cases, multiple men — that have shifted over to his end of the line of scrimmage.
Garrett is tied for fifth in the league with 10 sacks and has taken down quarterbacks at the same, if not more frequent pace he's achieved for his entire six-year career. He's recorded a sack in five of the last six games with multiple sacks in three of those games and is coming off a 1.5-sack performance against QB Tom Brady.
To see how dominant Garrett has been, look no further than the chart created by Seth Walder of ESPN, which shows that Garrett has achieved the highest pass rush win rate among the league's edge rushers despite facing the most double-teams.
So how does he do it? Sometimes, it actually requires patience — and not aggression.
"I feel like with the more double teams I face, they get the ball out even quicker," he said. "I feel like you should hold the ball longer and have more confidence in holding the ball longer if you're going to double team me and (Jadeveon) Clowney, which they usually do.
"So I want to dip into the bag and pull out some moves, but it's like, with me getting into the move, they're just starting to throw it, so there's not always a point. Once we get into those third-and-longs and later into the game, that's when I really feel like I can bring out some stuff you haven't seen."
Stefanski believes 'trust' will help Watson
Head coach Kevin Stefanski doesn't see Deshaun Watson being too affected by going 700 days between NFL starts largely because of the preparation and work he's done to stay mentally sharp during his now-finished 11-game suspension.
"I think you just have to trust in your preparation and trust in what you do in the meeting room, individual period and all of the practice reps you get," Stefanski said. "I think that's really where you have to keep your focus."