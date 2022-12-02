News & Notes: Myles Garrett continues to dominate despite facing extra double-team looks

Myles Garrett didn't need to see any statistical data to know that he's the most double-teamed edge rusher in the NFL.

"Absolutely," he said when asked if he felt he was being double-teamed more this season. "I remember the last year and the last two years, I've been double teamed a lot. I feel like it's been that Jets game and the Steelers game where they just walked the tight end to whatever side I went to whether I switched or not. It was funny to see. It kind of made me feel good as far as the respect that they are paying me, but damn, I want to make some plays, too."

He has been, despite the extra man — or, in some cases, multiple men — that have shifted over to his end of the line of scrimmage.

Garrett is tied for fifth in the league with 10 sacks and has taken down quarterbacks at the same, if not more frequent pace he's achieved for his entire six-year career. He's recorded a sack in five of the last six games with multiple sacks in three of those games and is coming off a 1.5-sack performance against QB Tom Brady.