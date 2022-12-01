Browns players highlight charitable causes through NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign

More than 30 Browns players will participate and share powerful stories and inspiration through custom cleat designs

Dec 01, 2022 at 01:40 PM
As part of the NFL's ongoing efforts of the annual My Cause My Cleats campaign, more than 30 Browns players and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski (Boys Hope Girls Hope of Northeastern Ohio) will participate and share powerful stories and inspiration through custom cleat designs with signature meanings during pregame and/or throughout the team's Week 13 matchup this Sunday against the Houston Texans.

This year, Browns participants will be supporting education, social justice, youth sports engagement, healthcare accessibility, military appreciation, youth empowerment and more.

Aligned with the mission of My Cause My Cleats, and in support of all Cleveland Browns participants, the Browns will also be donating $25,000 to United Way of Greater Cleveland. A long-standing community partner of the Browns, United Way of Greater Cleveland's mission is to mobilize and empower local residents to help break the cycle of poverty.

The My Cause My Cleats campaign, launched in 2016, is a connection between the NFL and players allowing them to link with artists and don their art to represent their respective philanthropic organizations, passions and movements in stadiums across the league. More than 1,000 players have participated in the initiative each of the past two years, drawing the attention to this year as players plan to raise awareness for causes close to their hearts. Select player cleats will be available to fans through NFL Auction with proceeds flowing directly to each player's identified charity.

PlayerCause/CharityNotesWebsite
G Joel BitonioChildhood Terminal Illness; A Kid Again Northern Ohio ChapterPartnering with the A Kid Again Northern Ohio Chapter is a special way for Bitonio to connect with kids battling terminal illnesses and push for their families to receive the help they deserve along with enjoying the time they have. A Kid Again Northern Ohio aims to foster hope, happiness, and healing for children with life-threatening conditions and their familieshttps://akidagain.org/chapter/northern-ohio-chapter/
P Corey BojorquezWomen’s Health; March of DimesBojorquez and his wife experienced a miscarriage last year and it was really tough for the two. They then realized there were quite a few people that have shared experiences. Bojorquez wants to let women and families know that going through miscarriages have the support and know they are not left alone. March of Dimes serves as an organization with a goal to end the preventable maternal health risks and deaths, end preventable preterm birth and infant death, and close the health equity gap.https://www.marchofdimes.org/
QB Jacoby BrissettSocial Justice; Build the BridgeThe Cleveland Browns partnered with the African-American Football Coaches Association to support “Build the Bridge,” designed to empower, develop and unify high school football teams through meaningful interactions between programs of different racial and/or socio-economic demographics in Northeast Ohio.https://www.clevelandbrowns.com/news/browns-espn-cleveland-support-build-the-bridge-through-bethesolution
RB Nick ChubbSIDS Awareness; First CandleFirst Candle is committed to ending Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and other sleep-related infant death while providing bereavement support to families who have experienced a loss.https://firstcandle.org/
G Michael DunnCancer Awareness; American Cancer Society of OhioDunn’s wife and mother are cancer survivors. He chose to represent the American Cancer Society—a nationwide community-based voluntary health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer as a major health problem. The Cleveland Browns has rallied behind the American Cancer Society's efforts, demonstrating that they are true leaders in the fight against cancer here in the greater Cleveland area.https://www.cancer.org/about-us/local/ohio.html
CB Martin Emerson Jr.Gun Violence; EverytownEverytown is the largest gun violence prevention organization in America. Everytown looks to educate policymakers, the public, and the media about gun violence and promoting efforts to keep guns out of the hands of criminals and other prohibited purchasers.https://www.everytown.org/
RB Demetric Felton Jr.Youth Education; Stay in the Game, Keep Learning, Every Day! NetworkThe mission of the Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day! Network is to prioritize attendance by connecting its partners to resources aimed at tackling chronic absenteeism. The Cleveland Browns Foundation, Ohio Department of Education and Proving Ground are deeply committed to this mission.SITGNetwork.org
OL Hjalte FroholdtEpilepsy Awareness; Danish Epilepsy FoundationFroholdt’s sister was diagnosed with epilepsy at 13, and she’s been fighting it ever since. She has been diligent and got some great help and medicine which has made it possible for her to now become a doctor and help others. A lot of other people do not have the availability for proper treatment, so Froholdt wanted to raise awareness for epilepsy and to help fund people to get treated as well as further research into new medicine. The Danish Epilepsy Foundation was created to improve life conditions and quality of life for people living with epilepsy.https://www.epilepsiforeningen.dk/in-english/
DE Myles GarrettYouth/Community Outreach; Boys and Girls Club of ClevelandThe Boys and Girls Club of Cleveland provides safe, fun places for kids while aiming to champion academic success and healthy lifestyles as well as character and citizenship.http://www.clevekids.org/
CB AJ GreenCancer Awareness; University HospitalsGreen has had close family members affected by Breast Cancer and wanted to bring awareness for those he is close to. University Hospitals is a proud sponsor of the Cleveland Browns, providing a more comprehensive and holistic approach to caring for athletes and their families.https://www.uhhospitals.org/about-uh/mission-vision-values
T Chris HubbardMental Health; Overcoming Together FoundationThrough events, speaking engagements and on-line engagement, Hubbard aims to be an agent of change for the betterment of mental health throughout the black community. An ambassador for the National Alliance of Mental Illness, he has acknowledged their help with his own mental health struggles and is grateful to now have the opportunity to help others through his Overcoming Together Foundation and NAMI. https://overcomingtogetherfoundation.org/
LS Charley HughlettChildhood Water Safety; Gunner Martin FoundationGunner Martin, the son of Hughlett’s close friends, Chris and Christina Martin, and also Hughlett’s godson tragically passed away at the age of 2 after falling into a pool. The Gunner Martin Foundation now works to bring awareness to childhood water safety and gives free swimming/water safety lessons to children. It was established to serve the community by providing education and awareness on water safety. Their mission is to pursue education educating and equipping parents to teach their families how to swim, to serve as a resource of information for the water safety community at large, and to further cultivate a water safety culture until #notonemore child is lost to drowning.http://www.thegunnermartinfoundation.com/
RB Kareem HuntSocial Justice/Community Outreach; Kareem Hunt Foundation/Build The BridgeThe Cleveland Browns partnered with the African-American Football Coaches Association to support “Build the Bridge,” designed to empower, develop and unify high school football teams through meaningful interactions between programs of different racial and/or socio-economic demographics in Northeast Ohio.https://www.clevelandbrowns.com/news/browns-espn-cleveland-support-build-the-bridge-through-bethesolution
LB Jordan KunaszykUnplanned Pregnancies; Pre-Born!In January 2021, Kunaszyk lost his older brother to a sudden heart attack. His fiancée was pregnant with their first child, and she decided to keep his niece despite not having his brother around to help.https://preborn.org/
CB Herb MillerYouth Education; The Children’s VillageThe Children’s Village is a non-profit organization that Work in partnership with families to help society's most vulnerable children so that they become educationally proficient, economically productive, and socially responsible members of their communities. The three keys to success: education, work, and lifelong relationships—play a massive role in the high expectations The Children’s Village have for their students.https://childrensvillage.org/
QB Kellen MondSocial Justice; Equal Justice InitiativeMond wants to use his platform to speak for those who do not have the basic human rights to advocate for themselves. He wants to advocate for those who have been marginalized by poverty and discouraged by unequal treatment, including as it relates to incarcerations. The Equal Justice Initiative is a non-profit organization committed to ending mass incarceration and excessive punishment in the United States, to challenging racial and economic injustice and to protecting basic human rights for the most vulnerable people in American society.https://eji.org/
CB Greg Newsome IIWomen Empowerment; Play Like a Girl!Play Like a Girl! leverages the transferable skills girls gain from sport to give them a competitive edge in the classroom and, ultimately, propel them into competitive, male-dominated careers in STEM as young women. Newsome wants to shed light on women empowerment and inspire for change in the area. He has women in his family who played sports and plans to become keep being an advocate in that space. Play Like a Girl! envisions world where the playing field is level and every girl reaches her full potential.https://iplaylikeagirl.org/about/
TE David NjokuDavid Njoku FoundationDavid Njoku Foundation
WR Donovan Peoples-JonesSickle Cell/Anemia; Sickle Cell 101Sickle Cell 101’s purpose is to globally provide and improve education, research and awareness on sickle cell disease and the sickle cell trait and supporting key community stakeholders, especially patients, caregivers, healthcare providers, allies and the general public.https://www.sc101.org/
LB Jacob PhillipsYouth Empowerment; God’s WarriorThe God’s Warrior Foundation was created for Phillips to empower the youth back in his hometown of Nashville, Tenn. Since the foundation was started, Phillips has teamed up with Meijer and Dick’s Sporting Goods to continue his promise of giving back in his community by hosting back to school drives along with bicycle giveaways.https://thejacobphillips.com/
C Ethan PocicDomestic Violence; Iris Center of Domestic Violence of Baton Rouge, LaIris Center of Domestic Violence of Baton Rouge, La. empowers survivors, prevents relationship violence and promotes justice for victims of domestic and dating violence, their children, and our communities.https://www.stopdv.org/
DE Isaac RochellInternational Association of Firefighters Cleveland BranchRochell is dedicated to protecting and assisting IAFF members who put their lives on the line to save others, as well as the communities they serve.https://iafffoundation.org/
WR Anthony SchwartzMental Health; United Way of Greater ClevelandSchwartz has struggled with his own mental health challenges and strives to raise awareness in the space. The United Way of Greater Cleveland’s mission is to mobilize and empower Greater Cleveland residents to help break the cycle of poverty.https://www.unitedwaycleveland.org/
LB Sione TakitakiCancer Awareness; American Cancer Society OhioTakitaki’s father, Vaimaua, passed away when he was a teenager from adeno carcinoma and metastasis forms of cancer. The American Cancer Society of Ohio is a nationwide, community-based voluntary health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer as a major health problem. The American Cancer Society is a community partner of Browns Give Back’s First and Ten movement.https://www.cancer.org/about-us/local/ohio.html
G Wyatt TellerYouth Sport; Lindy Infante FoundationThe Lindy Infante Foundation’s mission is to unlock potential through increased access to youth sports participation. The Lindy Infante Foundation provides financial assistance through youth sports scholarships to allow youth in need to play sports.https://lindyinfantefoundation.org/about/
DT Tommy TogiaiChildhood Terminal Illness; Littlest HeroesThe Littlest Heroes is a nonprofit organization providing financial and emotional support to families who have a child living with cancer. The Foundation exists to positively impact the lives of children with cancer and their families, regardless of income level.https://thelittlestheroes.org/our-story/
CB Denzel WardHeart Health; Make Them Know Your Name FoundationA consummate leader on the field and in the Northeast Ohio community, one of Ward’s strongest passions resulted in his family establishing the “Make Them Know Your Name Foundation.” Ward’s father, Paul G. Ward Jr., unexpectedly passed away due to cardiac arrest in 2016, and the family turned that tragedy into the inspiration behind the foundation’s mission of preventing heart-related fatalities with early detection and life-saving intervention “Make Them Know Your Name” is an on-field and off-field mantra for Ward, inspired by the message his dad would often share with him prior to playing in a sporting event, attending school or engaging in any other opportunity he had to excel and set a good example for his peers and the larger community. Each year, Ward has showcased MTKYN during the NFL’s My Cause, My Cleats campaign and will do so once again in 2022.
QB Deshaun WatsonYouth/Community Outreach; Deshaun Watson FoundationThe Deshaun Watson Foundation is dedicated to education, health, housing, and other charitable causes that support families and youth in underserved communities. Part of the reason he wanted to launch this significant Foundation is after former Atlanta Falcons RB Warrick Dunn donated a home to Watson’s family through Dunn’s charity Home for the Holidays, in partnership with Habitat for Humanity.https://www.deshaunwatsonfoundation.org/about/
T Jedrick Wills Jr.Animal Justice; Cleveland Animal Protective LeagueWills Jr. stands for the innocent lives of animals who are in need of help. The Cleveland Animal Protective League’s mission is to foster compassion and end suffering for animals relinquished by their guardians, animals that are rescued from abuse or neglect, and stray or abandonment.https://clevelandapl.org/
DT Perrion WinfreyHunger Relief; Greater Chicago Food DepositoryThe Greater Chicago Food Depository strives to end hunger by connecting communities with healthy food and advancing solutions that address the root causes of hunger.https://www.chicagosfoodbank.org/
DE Chase WinovichChildhood Terminal Illness; ChadToughChadTough is a non-profit organization that inspires and funds game-changing research to discover effective treatments for pediatric brain cancer, with an emphasis on Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG).https://www.chadtough.org/
K Cade YorkChildhood Developmental Disabilities; Best BuddiesBest Buddies is a non-profit dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, and inclusive living for individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD).https://www.bestbuddies.org/

