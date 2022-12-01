News & Notes: Deshaun Watson looking to 'hold up to that standard' in first Browns start

Deshaun Watson is looking to keep things simple as he heads into his first start as the Browns' starting quarterback Sunday in Houston.

In what will be his first start in 700 days, Watson, who served an 11-game suspension this season for violating the league's personal conduct policy, believes he'll be able to step in and operate the offense at the same, if not higher level than it had performed prior to his suspension.

"Before, (with) Jacoby (Brissett), I think our offense was in the top five in pretty much every category," he said. "I have to hold up to that standard and do everything that I can — don't try to do anything special and just try to let the game come to me and execute whatever needs to be for the quarterback."

Watson acknowledged that it could take some time to fully knock off the rust that's been built from not playing in an NFL game in two years.

"It might take time, or it might not take time," he said. "I just want to go out there, do what I want to do and make plays as much as I possibly can. Two years is definitely a long time, but at the same time, I've been doing this since I was six years old. Just like riding a bike, I'm going to go out there, just find the pedals, get my transition going and then let everything come to me, don't press it and don't make anything bigger than what it really is."

Watson's first practice with the team was on Nov. 16, and he's been allowed at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus to work out with the team's training staff, attend meetings and meet individually with coaches since Oct. 10. To stay sharp, Watson has prepared each week as though he'd start the next game and has spent ample time speaking with Brissett, who did an admirable job piloting the offense as the interim starter, about how each game went.

"I think my biggest focus was the mental part of the game," he said. "Staying locked in on defensive schemes. Staying locked in also as much as I can with the scheme that we have here with the Cleveland Browns and with Kevin. Trying to watch from afar and learn and see what Jacoby was seeing on the field."

At 4-7, the Browns need to build a win streak — one that possibly extends to the end of the season — for a shot at the playoffs. With Watson, a three-time Pro Bowler, now under center, the Browns believe they can catch fire and do so.

Watson believes that, too, but he's still echoing what his other teammates have said all week: The focus is on beating the Texans and getting another win, and not about the start of a new era at the QB position.